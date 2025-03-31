Report: Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles opts for transfer portal, not WNBA

Players can opt to return to their current school after entering the transfer portal, but that doesn't appear to be Miles' plan, per the report. Inside ND Sports was unable to confirm Miles' decision as of Monday night. Miles told reporters following Saturday's 71-62 loss to TCU for Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 that she hadn't decided what to do with her final season of college eligibility.

Miles instead has reportedly chosen a third option: stay in college basketball but enter the transfer portal. ESPN's Shams Charania , a news breaker primarily in the NBA, broke this news Monday evening. Charania's report indicated Miles intends to leave the Irish with this transfer portal move.

Only two choices seemed to be under consideration for guard Olivia Miles : stay in college and return to Notre Dame women's basketball or enter this year's WNBA Draft, where she's been projected as high as the No. 2 overall.

Miles has been with the Irish since enrolling early as a 2021 signee out of Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy and playing in six games at the end of the 2020-21 season for Notre Dame. That season didn't count against Miles' eligibility due to the NCAA's COVID-19 exemption. Miles averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in those six games and continued to elevated her game from there.

Miles became an All-ACC First Team selection as a sophomore in 2021-22. She scored 13.7 points, grabbed 5.7 rebounds and dished out 7.4 assists per game. Miles returned to the All-ACC First Team as a junior and landed on the AP's All-America Second Team. She averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists in the 2022-23 season, but it was cut short by a torn ACL in February that season.

The ACL injury led to Miles sitting out the entirety of the 2023-24 season. She made her healthy return this past season and regained her All-ACC First Team form. Miles also received spots on the AP All-America Second Team and the USBWA All-America Second Team. Miles averaged a career-high 15.4 points while shooting 40.6% from the 3-point line and tallied 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Though it was hard to assume that Miles would return to Notre Dame next season given her high draft projections, her decision to not return to Notre Dame underlines how dramatically different the Irish will look next season. Five scholarship players exhausted their NCAA eligibility for Notre Dame this past season: guards Sonia Citron and Sarah Cernugel and forwards Maddy Westbeld, Liatu King and Liza Karlen.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey will need to supplement next season's roster through the transfer portal. The Irish only have five scholarship players projected to return from last season: junior guards KK Bransford and Cassandre Prosper, sophomore guards Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch and freshman forward Kate Koval.

Notre Dame could retain senior forward Kylee Watson if she's awarded a medical hardship waiver for missing the 2024-25 season with a knee injury. The Irish will also add incoming freshman forward Leah Macy, a five-star recruit, to next season's roster, but she's also recovering from a knee injury that could force her to miss at least part of next season.