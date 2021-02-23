Any discussion of Notre Dame’s most valuable defensive asset on the 2021 roster starts with safety Kyle Hamilton, according to Pro Football Focus’ position-by-position rankings of college football’s top returning players. Hamilton, a junior-to-be, was ranked as PFF’s sixth-best returning defensive back in its top 10, released Tuesday. He’s the only Notre Dame player in the top 10 on PFF’s list of top returners, which have also covered quarterbacks, running backs, offensive line and defensive line.

Hamilton had a team-high 63 tackles for Notre Dame last season. (Notre Dame Athletics)

“His 42-inch vertical may have helped land him on Bruce Feldman’s 2020 Freaks List, but he also pairs his physical skill set with great eyes in coverage, making him a certified playmaker,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “Hamilton has compiled 16 combined pass breakups and interceptions and 15 passing stops as a true freshman and sophomore. Better yet, he was responsible for only three explosive pass plays of 15-plus yards over that span. The Notre Dame safety has generated the third-most WAA (Wins Above Average) among players at his position over the last two years, and the two above him are likely to be taken within the first 50 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.” By PFF’s metrics or just about any other, Hamilton put forth a sophomore year that further established his status as one of college football’s best safeties. He had a team-high 63 tackles to go with 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception.