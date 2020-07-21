Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” is a staple of the college football preseason, an enlightening and information-packed piece in the middle of an oft-mundane talking season that highlights some of the most athletically gifted players in college football. Well-known starters, All-America candidates, breakout players, Group of Five players, and little-known lower-division stars are all covered. Notre Dame is often represented in some way. And this year’s list featured arguably its best two defensive playmakers. Safety Kyle Hamilton was No. 9 on the list of 50, and Feldman called Hamilton’s “freakiest attribute” his vertical leap. The 6-4 Hamilton is up to 221 pounds, Feldman said, right around the same number his father, Derrek, told BlueandGold.com in May. “His top-end GPS speed was almost 21 miles per hour, but it’s his vertical — 42.3 inches — that earned him a spot this high on our list,” Feldman wrote ($). “Hamilton’s explosiveness and athleticism with that kind of height and length is rare.”

Hamilton was listed No. 9 on Bruce Feldman’s top-50 list of the country’s most athletically gifted college football players. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Hamilton was Rivals’ No. 75 player in the 2019 class and forced his way into the rotation at safety despite the presence of two established starters. Multiple outlets named him a Freshman All-American after he had four interceptions and 41 tackles while averaging 32 defensive snaps per game. Per Pro Football Focus, Hamilton allowed only 74 yards and seven catches on 23 targets. PFF gave him a team-best 89.8 coverage grade. Another Irish breakout defensive player, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, made the list at No. 37. Notre Dame is one of 11 teams with multiple players represented.