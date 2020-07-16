Editor’s note: this story appears in Blue & Gold Illustrated’s 2020 Football Preview magazine.

Derrek Hamilton is careful to mention a disclaimer before he begins a phone interview one May evening.

“I cleared it with Kyle,” he said of his son, Notre Dame’s freshman safety sensation in 2019.

His policy is to ask Kyle permission to give interviews in which Kyle is the subject. It’s not my life, Derrek said.

And Kyle has a halfhearted interest in attention and renown, even as the son of a retired basketball player and trainer who has been around pro athletes and their spoils his entire life. He is, after all, the kid who wears shoes even after holes are torn in them and told his mother, Jackie Hamilton, he likes the look “because it’s retro.”