 Notre Dame Football Safety Kyle Hamilton A Frequent Top-10 Pick In Way-Too-Early 2022 NFL Mock Draft Churn
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 13:42:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Kyle Hamilton A Frequent Top-10 Pick In Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft Churn

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Doing a mock draft a year before the actual draft with no idea of how the upcoming season plays out carries an inherent degree of silliness.

Putting Kyle Hamilton in such way-too-early mocks, though, is not silly.

The week after the NFL draft is traditionally home to early mocks taking a first look at the following year’s best prospects. Hamilton, Notre Dame’s All-American junior safety, is a consensus projected first-round pick in them. In many cases, he’s in the top 10.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football junior safety Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton has appeared as a top-10 pick in way-too-early mock drafts. (Kyle Hamilton)

Hamilton had a team-high 63 tackles (4.5 for loss) in 2020 to go with six passes broken up and an interception. He started 11 games. In 2019, he had 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions while playing 32 snaps per game as the third safety.

Here’s a look at where the annual way-early mock draft churn has placed Hamilton.

The Athletic: No. 8, New York Giants

“A long, explosive safety, Hamilton is a unique athlete for his size with the competitive mentality to match,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote. “Though he has the physical skill set to be a top pick, his mental development has also been apparent during his first two seasons in South Bend.”

CBS Sports: No. 4, Cincinnati Bengals

“Hamilton is a big, strong, fast safety who is the latest in a long line of freakishly athletic defensive backs,” CBS’ Ryan Wilson wrote.

Yahoo!: No. 22, Dallas Cowboys

“Hamilton is a tall, long safety who plays like a menace downhill, both vs the run and when driving on routes,” Yahoo’s Derrik Klassen wrote. “It’s possible the Cowboys may want more of a true post safety, which Hamilton is not, but his range and man coverage skills versus tight ends and slot receivers is valuable.”

Pro Football Network: No. 10, New York Giants

“Hamilton is a transcendent prospect at the safety position,” Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote. “He’s 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and yet, he moves with grace covering the back two-thirds. A supreme athlete with ball skills, range, and playmaking proactivity, he projects to be one of the most dynamic and versatile defenders in the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Sporting News: No. 7, Cincinnati Bengals

“The Bengals did well with [2018] second-rounder Jessie Bates II and can give him plenty of support against pass and run with this rangy tackler with a good nose for the ball,” Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wrote.

Sporting News’ Top 50 Prospects: No. 7

“Hamilton is the most talented safety in the FBS,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “He averages more than 50 tackles per season the last two seasons, and he has totaled 5.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions in that stretch. The Irish have been creative in moving Hamilton around the field, and that should continue with new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mva3lsZS1oYW1pbHRvbi1hLWZyZXF1ZW50LXRvcC0xMC1waWNr LWluLXdheS10b28tZWFybHktMjAyMi1tb2NrLWRyYWZ0LWNodXJuIgogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy Rm5vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmt5bGUtaGFtaWx0b24t YS1mcmVxdWVudC10b3AtMTAtcGljay1pbi13YXktdG9vLWVhcmx5LTIwMjIt bW9jay1kcmFmdC1jaHVybiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==