Doing a mock draft a year before the actual draft with no idea of how the upcoming season plays out carries an inherent degree of silliness. Putting Kyle Hamilton in such way-too-early mocks, though, is not silly. The week after the NFL draft is traditionally home to early mocks taking a first look at the following year’s best prospects. Hamilton, Notre Dame’s All-American junior safety, is a consensus projected first-round pick in them. In many cases, he’s in the top 10.

Hamilton has appeared as a top-10 pick in way-too-early mock drafts. (Kyle Hamilton)

Hamilton had a team-high 63 tackles (4.5 for loss) in 2020 to go with six passes broken up and an interception. He started 11 games. In 2019, he had 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions while playing 32 snaps per game as the third safety. Here’s a look at where the annual way-early mock draft churn has placed Hamilton.

The Athletic: No. 8, New York Giants “A long, explosive safety, Hamilton is a unique athlete for his size with the competitive mentality to match,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote. “Though he has the physical skill set to be a top pick, his mental development has also been apparent during his first two seasons in South Bend.” CBS Sports: No. 4, Cincinnati Bengals “Hamilton is a big, strong, fast safety who is the latest in a long line of freakishly athletic defensive backs,” CBS’ Ryan Wilson wrote. Yahoo!: No. 22, Dallas Cowboys “Hamilton is a tall, long safety who plays like a menace downhill, both vs the run and when driving on routes,” Yahoo’s Derrik Klassen wrote. “It’s possible the Cowboys may want more of a true post safety, which Hamilton is not, but his range and man coverage skills versus tight ends and slot receivers is valuable.”