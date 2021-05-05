Kyle Hamilton A Frequent Top-10 Pick In Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft Churn
Doing a mock draft a year before the actual draft with no idea of how the upcoming season plays out carries an inherent degree of silliness.
Putting Kyle Hamilton in such way-too-early mocks, though, is not silly.
The week after the NFL draft is traditionally home to early mocks taking a first look at the following year’s best prospects. Hamilton, Notre Dame’s All-American junior safety, is a consensus projected first-round pick in them. In many cases, he’s in the top 10.
Hamilton had a team-high 63 tackles (4.5 for loss) in 2020 to go with six passes broken up and an interception. He started 11 games. In 2019, he had 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions while playing 32 snaps per game as the third safety.
Here’s a look at where the annual way-early mock draft churn has placed Hamilton.
The Athletic: No. 8, New York Giants
“A long, explosive safety, Hamilton is a unique athlete for his size with the competitive mentality to match,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote. “Though he has the physical skill set to be a top pick, his mental development has also been apparent during his first two seasons in South Bend.”
CBS Sports: No. 4, Cincinnati Bengals
“Hamilton is a big, strong, fast safety who is the latest in a long line of freakishly athletic defensive backs,” CBS’ Ryan Wilson wrote.
Yahoo!: No. 22, Dallas Cowboys
“Hamilton is a tall, long safety who plays like a menace downhill, both vs the run and when driving on routes,” Yahoo’s Derrik Klassen wrote. “It’s possible the Cowboys may want more of a true post safety, which Hamilton is not, but his range and man coverage skills versus tight ends and slot receivers is valuable.”
Pro Football Network: No. 10, New York Giants
“Hamilton is a transcendent prospect at the safety position,” Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote. “He’s 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and yet, he moves with grace covering the back two-thirds. A supreme athlete with ball skills, range, and playmaking proactivity, he projects to be one of the most dynamic and versatile defenders in the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Sporting News: No. 7, Cincinnati Bengals
“The Bengals did well with [2018] second-rounder Jessie Bates II and can give him plenty of support against pass and run with this rangy tackler with a good nose for the ball,” Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wrote.
Sporting News’ Top 50 Prospects: No. 7
“Hamilton is the most talented safety in the FBS,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “He averages more than 50 tackles per season the last two seasons, and he has totaled 5.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions in that stretch. The Irish have been creative in moving Hamilton around the field, and that should continue with new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
