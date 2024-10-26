Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Joins us on YouTube for the first of two postgame shows that follow No. 12 Notre Dame's Top 25 matchup with No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Inside ND Sports columnist Eric Hansen will break down the game and then take viewer questions LIVE on our "Into The eNDzone" show. Hansen returns later on YouTube with Inside ND Sports colleague Tyler James for the Postgame Takeaways show.

"Into the eNDzone" is a live postgame show that streams five minutes after the final whistle of each Notre Dame football road or neutral-site game. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.