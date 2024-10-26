Advertisement

 • Tyler James
Also dishing on adjusting roles for Navy, poll perception, improving pass efficiency, Bryce Young, and is Evans back?

 • Eric Hansen
Insight from TE Mitchell Evans, S Adon Shuler, LB Drayk Bowen, RB Jadarian Price and special teams coach Marty Biagi.

 • Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss No. 12 ND ahead of a Saturday matchup with Navy.

 • Eric Hansen
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge

 • Inside ND Sports

 • Tyler James
Also dishing on adjusting roles for Navy, poll perception, improving pass efficiency, Bryce Young, and is Evans back?

 • Eric Hansen
Insight from TE Mitchell Evans, S Adon Shuler, LB Drayk Bowen, RB Jadarian Price and special teams coach Marty Biagi.

 • Eric Hansen
Published Oct 26, 2024
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
@EHansenND
Joins us on YouTube for the first of two postgame shows that follow No. 12 Notre Dame's Top 25 matchup with No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Inside ND Sports columnist Eric Hansen will break down the game and then take viewer questions LIVE on our "Into The eNDzone" show. Hansen returns later on YouTube with Inside ND Sports colleague Tyler James for the Postgame Takeaways show.

"Into the eNDzone" is a live postgame show that streams five minutes after the final whistle of each Notre Dame football road or neutral-site game. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

