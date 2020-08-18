Notre Dame is targeting a few five-star prospects in the 2022 class. For more on them, click here .

Rivals.com released its initial class of 2022 Rivals250 national rankings on Tuesday, which included Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Joey Tanona . The 6-5, 280-pounder is listed as the No. 170 overall prospect in the country.

Notre Dame has seven running back offers out in the 2022 class, and all of them are listed in the Rivals250. Brenen Thompson (No. 58), Gavin Sawchuk (No. 59), Nicholas Singleton (No. 112), Gi'Bran Payne (No. 146), Emeka Megwa (No. 193), Dallan Hayden (No. 222) and Dillon Tatum (No. 247) make up the Irish's ball carrier targets.

Along the offensive line, Joe Brunner (No. 47), Gunner Givens (No. 48), Jacob Allen (No. 84), Collin Sadler (No. 88), Carson Hinzman (No. 102), Billy Schrauth (No. 105), Drew Shelton (No. 110) and Jacob Sexton (No. 156) are Notre Dame's targets in the Rivals250, along with five-star Zach Rice (No. 11).

On Monday night, Notre Dame dished out its first two quarterback offers in the 2022 class. Gavin Wimsatt checks in as the No. 50 prospect nationally, while Steven Angelli is a four-star prospect outside the national rankings.

A pair of key Notre Dame defensive lineman are listed in the national rankings in Tyson Ford (No. 63) and Cyrus Moss (No. 71).

In Chicagoland, Kaleb Brown (No. 66), Tyler Morris (No. 70), Sebastian Cheeks (No. 97) all hold Notre Dame offers and are top 100 national prospects.

Click here to view the full 2022 Rivals250 which includes more Notre Dame targets, and click here to view the Irish 2022 offer list.