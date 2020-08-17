Notre Dame After Five-Star Talent In 2022 Class
Rivals is unveiling its class of 2022 national rankings this week, beginning with five-star recruits on Monday.
There are a few Notre Dame targets that are among the 14 five-star prospects, including Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive tackle Zach Rice.
The 6-6, 305-pound Rice landed an offer from the Fighting Irish May 15 and has been in consistent contact with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
“Rice is a monster offensive tackle with power and the ability to anchor unlike anyone else in this class,” Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell said. “He’s athletic and has good feet, but right now he’s an immovable object who will only get better as he refines his technique.”
Rivals ranks Rice as the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall prospect.
Checking in at No. 13 of the 2022 national rankings is Grosse Point (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, a newly minted five-star prospect as well.
“Johnson is a huge cornerback who can run and is fluid in all his movements,” Farrell said. “His backpedal is smooth, his hips are excellent and he closes like a flash. He can handle those big receivers.”
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens offered Johnson, a Michigan legacy, on April 23.
“I can tell they put a lot of money into their facilities,” Johnson previously said. “I know a good bit about their academics and team. It’s exciting to see what they have.”
Houston North Shore cornerback Denver Harris is the No. 3 prospect in the nation and holds an offer from the Irish. Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the offer to him April 23.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson (No. 2 prospect nationally), Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter linebacker CJ Hicks (No. 4) and Miami Columbus offensive tackle Julian Armella (No. 8) all hold Notre Dame offers, but have either committed elsewhere or eliminated the Irish from contention.
