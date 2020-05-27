Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah caught Todd McShay’s eye when the ESPN draft analyst was watching film on the Irish’s 2020 draft prospects. While re-watching Notre Dame versus Georgia from last fall, a game that featured 13 2020 draft picks, Notre Dame’s then-junior rover stood out. It was his breakout game, with eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. “Owusu-Koramoah keeps distracting me!” McShay tweeted in March. “This dude is all over the field in three tapes studied so far.”

Owusu-Koramoah is one of Notre Dame’s best draft prospects for 2021. (Mike Miller)

The affection showed up again in McShay’s initial top 32 prospects for the 2021 draft, released Wednesday. He put Owusu-Koramoah at No. 17 in his rankings, making him the second-ranked off-ball linebacker. “With 80 tackles — including 13.5 for loss — Owusu-Koramoah was an impact player for the Fighting Irish last season,” McShay wrote (ESPN+). “I love everything about his tape. He is fast, he is instinctive and he is only getting stronger as he develops.” The 13.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage were the second most by a Notre Dame defender since 2006. Only Sheldon Day’s 15.5 in 2015 are higher. Owusu-Koramoah led the team in tackles for loss and tied for the team lead in tackles and sacks (5.5). He also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.