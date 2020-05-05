Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s breakout 2019 season continues to create buzz around him regarding the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 2 outside linebacker in his early 2021 position rankings (ESPN+), behind Penn State’s Micah Parsons. Kiper did not include Owusu-Koramoah in his initial big board of the top 25 prospects and had him as the only Notre Dame player in the top five of any position.

Owusu-Koramoah (6) is Mel Kiper's No. 2 outside linebacker in his initial 2021 position rankings. (Andris Visockis)

After redshirting in 2017 and then missing nearly all of 2018 due to injury, Owusu-Koramoah slid into the starting rover job in 2019 and had a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss. Since head coach Brian Kelly’s arrival at Notre Dame in 2010, only Sheldon Day (15.5 in 2015) had more tackles for loss in a single season. Elsewhere, Owusu-Koramoah tied linebacker Drew White for the team lead with 80 tackles and also posted 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. In a September loss to Georgia, he had eight tackles, with 2.5 for a loss. It caught the attention of Kiper’s colleague, Todd McShay.

Trying to study four Notre Dame draft prospect for this years class but LB 6 Owusu-Koramoah keeps distracting me! This dude is all over the field on three tapes studied so far. #nfldraft2021 pic.twitter.com/Jf3z58zHv5 — Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 10, 2020