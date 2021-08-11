Jack Coan, Kyren Williams Embody 'Dominant Mindset' For Notre Dame Football

A 26-second video said so much. Notre Dame senior safety Houston Griffith and junior running back Kyren Williams, by Griffith’s own account, are “like brothers.” That’s the impression they gave off in a short Twitter video released by Notre Dame's official football account earlier this week, too. Griffith and Williams were first side-by-side in the back seats of a car on their way to Soldier Field in Chicago. Then they were on the field together doing some sort of secret handshake before lining up across from each other. Griffith appeared ready to play defense on Williams running a route.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams works out on the first day of Irish fall camp. (Chad Weaver)

Williams pulled up after a few steps and said, “Wait, wait, wait. We aren’t dressed for all this right now.” He put his hand over the camera lens. A Shamrock Series logo popped up and alerted viewers the uniform Notre Dame will wear against Wisconsin on Sept. 25 will be unveiled the following day. The duo’s chemistry was contagious, but Griffith warned not to be fooled by it. Yes, he and Williams are best of friends. But they’re also the worst of enemies when their helmets are on and they’re lined up across from each other for real — not for social media hits. “It’s a choice you have to have when you wake up in the morning,” Griffith said. “You’re going to go out there and be a bad ‘MF.’ That’s what it is. It’s competitive. When we get out there on these fields between those white lines, there are no friends. It’s competitive. It’s offense versus defense. You’ve got to go mano a mano the whole practice or for four quarters.” Griffith calls it a collective “dominant mindset” shared by both sides of the ball. “We’re going to outwork you, and we’re better than you,” Griffith said. “That’s what it is.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5jb21pbmcgc/CfkYBuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XS2VS dTJxUU5IIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV0tlUnUycVFOSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI0 MzY5ODA5OTg3MzA1NDc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA4 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=