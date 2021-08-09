Notre Dame Reveals 2021 Shamrock Series Uniforms
Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series uniforms for this year’s game at Soldier Field have a Chicago touch.
The Irish released the jerseys for the Sept. 25 game vs. Wisconsin Monday in a video that recapped the intent behind the design. They resemble Notre Dame’s normal home uniform, but with a few Chicago-inspired tweaks.
The sleeves have two gold stripes sandwiched around a white one, which are a tribute to the rivers and waterways depicted on the Chicago flag. The Notre Dame logo is in the middle of the stripes. The “block slab-sherif” number font represents the City of Broad Shoulders, a nickname for Chicago.
The gold helmet is unchanged from Notre Dame's normal uniforms, but has a Chicago flag decal in blue and gold on the back. The team mission statement “graduating champions” is emblazoned on the back of the jersey collar.
The pants are a brighter, shinier gold than Notre Dame’s regular ones, with two blue stripes and a white one. They’re a nod to the 1924 Notre Dame football team that played the first game at Soldier Field and later won the program’s first national championship.
Lastly, the gloves have the same gold and white stripe pattern as the jersey sleeves.
Notre Dame has played at Soldier Field in 2012, a 41-3 win over Miami in that year’s Shamrock Series game. The Irish are 10-0-2 all time there.
Wisconsin and Notre Dame are meeting this year for the first time since 1964. The Irish lead the all-time series 8-6-2.
The 2021 game between the Irish and Badgers was supposed to be the back end of a two-game series set to begin last year at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., but that was canceled due to schedule changes brought on by COVID-19. It will be made up in 2026 instead.
The Sept. 25 game is a noon ET kickoff on FOX.
