After debuting as the No. 178 prospect in the nation last year, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end and Notre Dame commitment Cane Berrong has fallen in the Rivals' rankings. He was dropped to a three-star prospect on Wednesday, which caused an uproar among Notre Dame fans and made this writer scratch his head. Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney discussed whether Berrong is under-ranked in their latest “Fact or Fiction” article.

Berrong is now rated as the No. 30 tight end in the country by Rivals. (Rivals.com)

Gorney believes that it's a fact that Berrong is underrated after his new recruit rating of 5.7. “Berrong might not be a burner, and he might lack elite athleticism, but I also don’t believe there are 29 tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class better than him,” Gorney wrote. “He has great hands, he has solid speed, he gets open and I also like that the Notre Dame commit is a good blocker who isn’t afraid to get scrappy from time to time. “In his offense, Berrong is used all over the field and he makes plays. The Irish coaching staff knows what it’s looking for in tight ends. Is he a top-five tight end in the class? No. But he’s better than his ranking right now."