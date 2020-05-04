The Kyle Hamilton hype train left the station during fall camp in 2019, when members of the media fell in love with the highly ranked freshman after witnessing his seven interceptions in Notre Dame’s six open practices.

Wisely, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made an effort to downplay the hype, refusing to reference Hamilton by name during press conferences in early August. But by the end of fall camp, even Kelly couldn’t avoid singing his praises.

“It’s very unique to have the suddenness and change of direction, which offers him incredible range, obviously, and length as a pass defender,” Kelly said near the end of fall camp in 2019. “I can’t tell you that I’ve seen a player that can change direction and carry himself with that kind of range on the backend. That’s unusual.

“And then instincts. He hasn’t even watched film yet, but when he sees a play, he’s able to diagnose it. I was telling Terry Joseph that’s great coaching, but the young man clearly has great instincts and he’s gifted.”