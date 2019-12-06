Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton Earns Freshman All-American Honors
From his first day in practice at Notre Dame when he intercepted three passes, freshman safety Kyle Hamilton made an immediate impression and impact on the 10-2 Fighting Irish this regular season.
On Friday, the rookie’s play earned him Freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, which grades each individual on every play in every game.
Hamilton paced the Fighting Irish in both interceptions (4) and passes broken up (6), and was seventh in tackles with 39 (25 solo).
The four interceptions were the second-most by a Fighting Irish freshman since the NCAA permanently permitted freshman eligibility in 1972. His six passes broken up were the fourth highest.
Yet, such data didn’t tell the full story, per PFF, which wrote:
Notre Dame landed the best coverage safety in the entire 2019 recruiting class. Hamilton recorded a near-elite 89.7 coverage grade in his true freshman season, allowing just seven passes to be completed on 22 targets. Those seven went for 74 yards and no touchdowns. However, the Fighting Irish safety stole possession four times by way of interceptions, and he forced another five pass breakups for a passer rating of 3.0 when targeted, best among all defenders in the nation with at least 15 targets.
Was Hamilton’s play the best ever by a Notre Dame safety in his freshman season since eligibility was permitted 48 seasons ago? Here’s our Top 5:
1. Luther Bradley (1973)
He rivals classmate and defensive end Ross Browner as the greatest freshman game-changer in Notre Dame history. Both started from Day 1 during a national title campaign, with Bradley stepping in at strong safety, where he combined linebacker hitting ability with his 6-2 size to complement his corner cover skills.
Not even including the Sugar Bowl win versus No. 1 Alabama, Bradley paced the team in both interceptions (6) and passes broken up (11), freshman standards that still remain at Notre Dame.
2. Randy Harrison (1974)
After attrition took its toll at safety on head coach Ara Parseghian’s final team in the off-season, the Indiana native stepped in at free safety and recorded an astounding 296:17 playing time, among the most on the 10-2 team. He led the secondary in tackles (57), was second in passes broken up (7) and scored touchdowns on both of his interceptions, totaling 84 yards.
In the 13-11 Orange Bowl victory versus 11-0 and No. 1 Alabama, he added seven more tackles.
3. Bobby Taylor (1992)
When he stepped into the starting lineup for the last seven games at free safety, the Irish became as good as anyone in the country during a 7-0 finish, with the last four coming against ranked teams.
He tied for the team lead in passes broken up (9), made 37 tackles and blocked an extra point that made a difference in a 17-16 victory versus Penn State in a year the 10-1-1 Irish finished No. 4.
4. Kyle Hamilton (1987)
Especially impressive is how despite the return of two senior captains at safety in Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott, Hamilton proved too good to keep on the sidelines, and the staff found a role for him. He recorded 384 snaps, or 32 per game.
5t. Todd Lyght (1987)
One of Notre Dame’s greatest corners ever began his career at safety — although he was initially projected to be Tim Brown’s heir at flanker.
The current Irish cornerbacks coach played in all 12 games his rookie year and started twice at free safety. In 145:40 of action he recorded 29 tackles, blocked a punt, broke up two passes, intercepted a pass and caused a fumble.
5t. Tom Carter (1990)
Exclusively a high school quarterback, Carter made six straight starts at free safety, beginning with the second game of the season, a 20-19 victory at Michigan State. In 162:59 of action he was credited with 19 tackles.
• Many of Notre Dame’s most prominent safeties in this century did not play as freshmen. They include Tom Zbikowski (2003), Kyle McCarthy (2005), and first-round pick and Pro Bowl regular Harrison Smith (2007).
Chinedum Ndukwe (2003) played as a receiver his freshman year, while David Bruton saw almost all his freshman action on special teams.
• In the same 1990 season where Carter started six times, he was replaced by fellow freshman Willie Clark in the last three games. Clark made a game high 12 tackles and recovered a fumble in the 10-9 Orange Bowl loss to Colorado.
• It would seem safety is easier to play as a freshman than cornerback. Bradley, Lyght, Taylor and Carter became corners after their freshman seasons.
Carter joined Bradley and Lyght as first-round NFL picks, and like Taylor (a second-round selection) went to the NFL after his junior year.
