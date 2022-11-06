SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Mayer got swallowed up in the eddy of humanity swirling onto the Notre Dame Stadium turf last Saturday night like it was 2020 all over again and refusing for a good 40 minutes after the clock hit all zeroes to let the seismic moment pass into history.

Perhaps the greatest tight end ever to play at a school synonymous with that position group’s excellence was consoled by the fact that he somehow got trapped in the claustrophobic swarm with his brother and some old friends.

Along with the notion that maybe his final record-breaking run won’t turn out to be a footnote in a turbulent transition season after all, but a central context in something far more memorable, if not someday revered.

All those possibilities, all those dreams were exhumed Saturday night for the junior All-American, his Irish teammates and one of the most stubborn postgame revelers repeatedly begged to exit the field by the stadium public address announcer following unranked Notre Dame’s 35-14 uprising over CFP No. 4 Clemson.

Mayer’s first-year head coach, Marcus Freeman.

“I really didn't want to leave that field,” said a jubilant Freeman, who had to strain to hear questions and be heard in his postgame press conference due to a large number of Irish fans who opted to linger in the stadium tunnel and extend the celebration.

Freeman, meanwhile, was quick to throw a dash of his brand of reality on just the third Irish victory in the last 25 tries against top five teams, spanning five ND coaching regimes.

“After a great win like this, are we still willing to go and take a hard look at ourselves and say, ‘How can I improve as an individual?’” Freeman said. “After a win over a top five program, can we still be selfless? Can we tune out all the outside noise? It's easy to tune it out when you're not winning because it's all negativity.

“The challenge to this group is can you tune it out right even right now when somebody might pat you on the back and say, ‘You're doing a great job.’ Continue to stay focused and continue to work on the things that we know it's going to take for us to improve, because that's the challenge every week to improve.”

The improvement by the Irish (6-3) Saturday night was quantum — to the point that if they can arrive at their Nov. 26 regular-season finale at top 10-ranked USC with an 8-3 record, perhaps there’s a back door into the New Year’s Six bowl lineup after all.

They certainly looked the part Saturday night in running their win streak against ACC regular-season games to 27 straight, their November win streak to 17 games and their record in Notre Dame Stadium night games to 22-6.

With roughly 60 recruits taking it all in.

“They just dominated us in every facet of football, starting with coaching,” said Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, arguably college football’s best coach this side of Nick Saban.

The most tangible domination was at the lines of scrimmage — both of them — similar to No. 4 Notre Dame’s 47-40 double-overtime takedown of No. 1 Clemson two Novembers ago at the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

Which also led to a postgame field storming, albeit with a much smaller stampede and greater inhibitions, given the state of the pandemic at the time.

On the field during the game, the Irish outrushed the 8-1 Tigers, 263-90, with a future NFL defensive line and the nation’s No. 7 rush defense to boot. Sophomores Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs each cleared the 100-yard mark and the offensive line showed why it really is a big deal that O-line coach Harry Hiestand is back for a second tour of duty.

“I saw (offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on the sideline late in the game) and gave him a hug,” Diggs said. “I was like, ‘Thank you. Thank you for continuing to trust me and the whole running back room and the O-line, putting the game in our hands. That means a lot, coming from him, especially. He likes to throw the ball.”