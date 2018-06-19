Rivals has released the initial Rivals100 for the 2020 class, and Irish quarterback commit Drew Pyne was among the players selected. The New Canaan (Conn.) High product comes in at No. 37 nationally in the first numerical ranking for the class and the No. 5 quarterback. Pyne committed to Notre Dame in April following a visit over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, among others.

In late April, Pyne was named the QB MVP at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey. Rivals Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman had this to say about Pyne following the peformance. "In a group of quarterbacks that was probably the best on this year’s Rivals Camp Series, Drew Pyne was clearly the top player," Friedman began. "Other quarterbacks had a few nice throws in a row and then a bad one or one that didn’t cut through the wind. Pyne didn’t throw a bad pass and his passes cut through the wind with ease, which was a little surprising considering he isn’t very big. "His accuracy and mechanics were very impressive and his timing adjusted very quickly even though he wasn’t working with wide receiver he was used to." During his sophomore season, Pyne completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,355 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 273 yards and seven scores on 93 rushing attempts.

