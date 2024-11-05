Advertisement
in other news
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for matchup with Florida State
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
• Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter still questionable for FSU
Notre Dame has two players listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Florida State
• Tyler James
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of FSU week
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Analysis: Taking a peek ahead at Notre Dame football's big picture in 2025
A position-by-position look at who could be back, who won't be, and where adding from the transfer portal makes sense.
• Eric Hansen
• Inside ND Sports
• Tyler James
Notre Dame is set for a massive recruiting weekend in South Bend
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE
