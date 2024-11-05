Notre Dame is set for a massive recruiting weekend in South Bend

Advertisement

in other news

Expected visitors list for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Expected visitors list for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Details on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for matchup with Florida State

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for matchup with Florida State

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter still questionable for FSU

Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter still questionable for FSU

Notre Dame has two players listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Florida State

 • Tyler James
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of FSU week

Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of FSU week

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Analysis: Taking a peek ahead at Notre Dame football's big picture in 2025

Analysis: Taking a peek ahead at Notre Dame football's big picture in 2025

A position-by-position look at who could be back, who won't be, and where adding from the transfer portal makes sense.

Premium content
 • Eric Hansen

in other news

Expected visitors list for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Expected visitors list for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Details on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for matchup with Florida State

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for matchup with Florida State

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter still questionable for FSU

Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter still questionable for FSU

Notre Dame has two players listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Florida State

 • Tyler James
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 5, 2024
Notre Dame is set for a massive recruiting weekend in South Bend
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement