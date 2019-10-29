Now roughly halfway through the NFL season, Pro Football Focus released a list ranking the top offensive lines from 1-32. Of the top six, four contain former Notre Dame players. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given how well several former Irish offensive lineman have been compensated by NFL teams.



Pro Football Fous rates Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts as the second best offensive guard in the NFL after eight weeks. (USA Today)

Coming in at No. 1 on the list were the Indianapolis Colts, led by second-year player and former Irish All-American Quenton Nelson. With a grade of 87.5 per PFF, the left guard is the second-highest rated player at his position and third among all qualifying offensive lineman.

Nelson is also one of the few offense linemen known for consistently producing highlight-reel worthy plays. Here are a few from this season:

Quenton Nelson pulling. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/AUyjNgYMCh — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 22, 2019

Quenton Nelson is a sledgehammer. pic.twitter.com/kIgFkj9HfX — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) September 10, 2019

Quenton Nelson pulling and kicking out the EMOLOS.



Explosive out of his stance, stays tight to the LOS & works inside-out on the DE, knocking him off his feet. Pretty crazy adjustment & athletic ability to go along with rare power. pic.twitter.com/PZJZXPOV1h — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 1, 2019

At No. 4 on the list were the Dallas Cowboys, with guard Zack Martin. He and two of his teammates rate among the top 20 among all offensive lineman, so it is no surprise the group has been dominating this season. At No. 5 were the Baltimore Ravens, who are led by former Notre Dame left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Per PFF, Stanley is the highest-rated offensive lineman when it comes to pass blocking in the NFL. Rounding out the top six were the San Francisco 49ers, who had Mike McGlinchey at right tackle until he went down with an injury a few weeks ago. He is expected to be back before the end of the season.



Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Eight Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week eight of the NFL season: • Alex Bars (Played at Notre Dame from 2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Was signed from the 3-4 Bears practice squad, but he was inactive in the team’s 17-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: The 5-2 Ravens had a bye … For the season, he has nine receptions for 131 yards and two scores.

Had the chance to catch up with @MBoykin814 this week to check in on his rookie season with the @Ravens.



Word is, Miles will be at our game this weekend!#GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/On3ibQFzfZ — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) October 23, 2019

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the 7-0 49ers’ 51-13 home win over the Carolina Panthers … Has compiled seven tackles through seven contests.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Was targeted nine times and had six catches for 74 yards in the 0-8 Bengals’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London … Has 23 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown through seven games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Recorded one tackle in 1-6 Jets’ 29-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars … Has not played a defensive snap since being picked up by New York at the end of the preseason. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Missed the 5-3 Texans’ 27-24 home win over the Oakland Raiders due to a hamstring injury ... Has 34 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns in six games played.

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, Baltimore Ravens: The 5-2 Ravens had a bye … Played in his first career NFL game last week after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated on eight special teams snaps in the 4-3 Panthers 51-13 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers … Has served as the team’s long snapper in all seven games. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played on 29 offensive snaps during the 4-4 Jaguars 29-15 home win over the New York Jets ... This was his third game of the season after getting signed three weeks ago.

• TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate, when he returned from his four-game suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown … Has yet to be signed by a new team, but reportedly worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play in the 3-4 Raiders’ 27-24 road loss to the Houston Texans … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Played special teams and two defensive snaps in the 2-6 Giants’ 31-26 road loss versus the 3-3-1 Detroit Lions.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the eighth game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in the 5-3 Texans’ 27-24 win against the Oakland Raiders. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: The 4-3 Cowboys had a bye. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in 7-0 San Francisco’s 51-13 home win against the Carolina Panthers after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee … Will miss another three to five weeks … Had started at right tackle in each of San Francisco’s first four contests.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played 100 percent of the 5-2 Colts’ offensive snaps in their 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos … Has played every offensive snap of his career thus far.

24 games into his career, Quenton Nelson has yet to miss a single snap. (That's 1,698, for those wondering) pic.twitter.com/xkvfDp5y4e — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 21, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded one quarterback hit in the 3-3-1 Lions’ 31-26 home victory versus the New York Giants… For the season, he has 12 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play in the 6-2 Seahawks’ 27-20 road win over the Atlanta Falcons … Has 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 66 yards in seven contests.

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 25 defensive snaps in 3-5 Los Angeles’ 17-16 road win against the Chicago Bears … For the season, he has eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in three passes for 17 yards in the 6-2 Vikings’ 19-9 home win over the Washington Redskins … For the season, he has 17 receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched three tackles in the Vikings’ 19-9 victory versus the Washington Redskins … For the season, he has 44 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys had a bye … Notched 56 tackles (37 solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles in his first seven contests.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 22 offensive snaps during 0-7 Miami’s 27-14 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: The 5-2 Ravens had a bye ... In large part due to Stanley, PFF rated the Ravens the fifth-best offensive line in the NFL … He has the highest pass-blocking grade in the NFL at 90.4, allowing just four pressures all year on 274 pass-protection snaps ... Has started each of the first seven contests at left tackle.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was targeted 10 times and had six receptions for 85 yards in the 2-6 Giants’ 31-26 road loss against the Detroit Lions ... Has 23 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in four games played.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles in the 3-5 Chargers’ 17-16 win at Chicago…. For the season, he has compiled eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Jerry Tillery blew up that one. They'll need some more of those! — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) October 27, 2019

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered six solo tackles and a pass deflection in the 3-5 Chargers’ 17-16 victory over the Chicago Bears … Has 24 tackles through eight games.

#Chargers have two players near the top of special teams tackles:



Drue Tranquill has the third-most in the NFL with 7.



Derek Watt the fourth-most in the NFL with 6. — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) October 28, 2019