With the NFL regular-season complete, the year is done for a large portion of the league. But 10 former Notre Dame players are on playoff teams and will get an opportunity to play at least one more game.

Former Notre Dame Players in the Playoffs

• Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 4:35 p.m. ET — Two former Notre Dame players are on the Texans roster: starting center Nick Martin and wide receiver Will Fuller, who is questionable to play. • Minnesota Viking at New Orleans Saints, Jan. 5, 1:05 p.m. ET — Three former Notre Dame players are part of this NFC Wild Card matchup: safety Harrison Smith and tight end Kyle Rudolph of the Vikings and linebacker Manti Te’o of the Saints. • San Francisco 49ers, First-Round Bye — With the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the 49ers get to kick their feet up during the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. Two former Notre Dame players are on their roster: starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey and backup defensive tackle Sheldon Day. • Green Bay Packers, First-Round Bye — The Cheese Heads are the second overall seed in the NFC and feature one recent Notre Dame player on their roster: running back Dexter Williams. But don’t expect to see him this postseason, as he’s been a healthy scratch for the majority of the season. • Baltimore Ravens, First-Round Bye — With No. 1 Overall seed in the AFC, the Ravens will skip the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. They feature two former Notre Dame players: starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Miles Boykin.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was signed from the practice squad on Nov. 5… Did not play in the 7-9 Jets 13-6 win over the 10-6 Buffalo Bills... In three games this season, he has eight rushing attempts for 12 yards.



JETS INACTIVES

S Blake Countess

TE Ross Travis

DL Jordan Willis

RB Kenneth Dixon

WR Demaryius Thomas

RB Josh Adams

S Bennett Jackson — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 29, 2019

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Played nine offensive snaps the 8-8 Bears 21-19 loss to the 10-6 Minnesota Vikings. Saw minimal action in five games this season.

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Targeted twice in the 14-2 Baltimore’s 28-10 win over the 8-8 Pittsburgh Steelers… For the season, he has 13 receptions for 195 yards and three scores. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the 13-3 49ers’ 26-21 win over the 11-5 Seattle Seahawks… Has compiled 15 tackles and a sack this season.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged two catches for 34 yards in the 2-14 Bengals’ 33-23 win over the 6-10 Cleveland Browns… After playing every game this season for the first time in his career, he had 43 catches for 436 yards and three touchdowns through 16 games.

Tyler Eifert: I remember years passed when we were going to the playoffs and after one side of the ball had a bad game, the other side of the ball is yelling, it's just crazy but as bad as things were at times this year guys never did that #Bengals @WLWT #NewDey pic.twitter.com/d87ASKNokf — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) December 29, 2019

• Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Had one tackle in the 7-9 Jets 13-6 win over the 10-6 Bills. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: did not play in the 10-6 Texans’ 35-24 loss to the 9-7 Tennessee Titans… Has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played. Is questionable to play in the team's opening-round playoff game against the Bill next weekend.

The #Texans have scored about an extra TD per game in 2019 with Will Fuller in uniform.



Bill O’Brien on Fuller’s availability for playoff game against Buffalo - “I wouldn't be able to tell you that right now. I would say he's headed in a good direction.”https://t.co/QGA0zHTYQB pic.twitter.com/6DDuf7nH3V — Curtis Patrick (@CPatrickNFL) December 31, 2019

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, New York Jets: After getting cut by the Ravens a few weeks ago, Jackson was picked up by the New York Jets — a team that also cut him earlier in the season… Was inactive in the 7-9 Jets 13-6 win over the 10-6 Bills... Has played in his six career NFL games after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played nine special teams snaps in the 5-11 Panthers’ 42-10 home loss to the 13-3 New Orleans Saints… Has served as the team’s long snapper in all 15 games this season and has made millions playing the position.

• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 39 offensive snaps in the 6-10 Jaguars’ 38-20 win over the 7-9 Indianapolis Colts… Has one reception for nine yards this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension… For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants… Has yet to sign with a new team.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Was inactive in the 7-9 Raiders’ 16-15 loss to the 7-9 Denver Broncos… Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason, but that could change by the end of the season:

#Raiders inactives:



WR Keelan Doss

LB Ukeme Eligwe

G Richie Incognito

RB Josh Jacobs

QB DeShone Kizer

DL Olsen Pierre

DE Jeremiah Valoaga — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) December 29, 2019

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded eight tackles (seven solo), two TFLs and a pass deflection in the 4-12 Giants’ 34-17 loss to the 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles… Has 36 tackles, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and one interception on the season. • Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Was signed from the practice squad seven weeks ago… Played three defensive snaps and 16 special team snaps in the 5-11 Panthers’ 42-10 loss to the 13-3 Carolina Panthers. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played 19 offensive snaps in the 10-6 Texans’ 35-14 loss to the 9-7 Tennessee Titans… Prior to this game, he had played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center this season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was on the field for every offensive snap in the 8-8 Cowboys’ 47-16 win over the 3-13 Washington Redskins. Made his sixth career Pro Bowl. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Played 100 percent of the snaps in the 13-3 49ers’ 26-21 win over the 11-5 Seattle Seahawks. Started 11 games this season at right tackle.

Something that stood out to me this season: The 49ers, despite being a team that had achieved squat the last five years, and despite being absolutely ravaged by injuries to key players, never made excuses. Asked second-year player/sage elder Mike McGlinchey about it: pic.twitter.com/9M2EZG3Mh4 — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) December 30, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard and played 100 offensive snaps in the 7-9 Colts’ 38-20 loss to the 6-10 Jaguars… Made his second career Pro Bowl and has started every game for the Colts this season.

Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Nyheim Hines listed. https://t.co/Ojfz9wUy8Z — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) December 31, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits in the 3-12-1 Lions’ 23-20 loss to the 13-3 Green Bay Packers… For the season, he has 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Due to a broken arm suffered last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Prosise was placed on injured reserve. He says surgery was successful. On the season, he has 33 total offensive touches, 148 total yards and one touchdown.

Seahawks have officially signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin.



Chris Carson and CJ Prosise have been placed on injured reserve. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 24, 2019

Surgery was a success! Now the road to recovery starts. I’ll never let up just part of the process! Trust in God’s plan and I can never stay knocked down. Thank you to everyone for your support! 🙏🏾#BeProsise — Cj Prosise (@Prosisely_22) December 24, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 20 defensive snaps in the 5-11 Chargers 33-23 loss to the 12-4 Kansas City Chiefs… For the season, he has 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Played one offensive snap in the 10-6 Vikings 21-19 loss to the 8-8 Bears… For the season, he has 39 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns, and he continues to give back to the community:

Kyle Rudolph and the Vikings gave $25,000, which the organization matched, to support the Minnesota Red Cross and the Minneapolis Foundation. https://t.co/WmGymu0L3N — KSTP (@KSTP) December 30, 2019

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Did not play in the 10-6 Vikings' 21-19 loss to the 8-8 Bears… For the season, he has 85 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. Made the NFL Pro Bowl once again.

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched eight tackles (two solo) in the 8-8 Cowboys’ 47-16 road loss to the 3-13 Washington Redskins… Has 141 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season... Is seventh in the NFL in total tackles.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged one catch for 8 yards in 5-11 Miami’s 27-24 win over the 12-4 New England Patriots… For the season, he has seven receptions for 65 yards. He also has four kickoff returns for a total of 45 yards and six tackles on special teams.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Did not play in 14-2 Baltimore’s 28-10 victory over the 8-8 Steelers… Started every game but two this season and recently made his first career NFL Pro Bowl.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Targeted eight times for five catches, 68 yards and a touchdown in the Giants loss to the Eagles... Has 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games played since returning from a four-game PED suspension.

Daniel Jones TOUCHDOWN to Golden Tate!!! Tie game!!! pic.twitter.com/kPOjyoV6kH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 29, 2019

• Manti Te'o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Was inactive in the 13-3 Saints 42-10 win over the 5-11 Panthers.

Saints inactives



-Vonn Bell (knee)

-Eli Apple (ankle)

-Marcus Williams (groin)

-Zach Line (knee)

-Manti Te'o

-Noah Spence

-Ethan Greenidge



D.J. Swearinger is active today. Kiko Alonso, Andrus Peat, and Larry Warford are all back for New Orleans. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 29, 2019

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one tackle and one TFL in the 5-11 Chargers 33-23 loss to the 12-4 Chiefs… For the season, he has compiled 17 tackles and 2 sacks.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded six tackles in the 5-11 Chargers 33-23 loss to the 12-4 Kansas City Chiefs… Has 75 tackles (61 solo) through 14 games and has been excellent on special teams this season.