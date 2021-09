Irish in the NFL: Tommy Tremble scores first TD, bigger workload to come?

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble was right in the middle of a touchdown run. No surprise to Notre Dame fans who watched him clear paths for Irish running backs the last two years as a dominant run blocker. Except this time, in the Panthers’ 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday, Tremble wasn’t a run blocker. He was the runner. Tremble scored his first NFL touchdown in the victory, a 7-yard run on a jet sweep in the third quarter. He also had a 30-yard reception for his first professional catch. The Panthers, unsurprisingly, frequently deploy him as a blocker on offense and kickoff return teams.

Former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble scored his first career touchdown Thursday. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

“A guy who we thought could do a lot of different things,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters after the win. “After the draft, we got more phone calls from other teams, tight end coaches, special team coordinators, to our guys about Tommy.” The Panthers made a trade Monday night that could open up more chances for him to touch the ball. They sent tight end Dan Arnold to the Jacksonville Jaguars, clearing a spot on the tight end depth chart ahead of Tremble. Arnold had seven catches for 84 yards through three games, tops among Panthers tight ends.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub21teSBUcmVtYmxlIFRvdWNoZG93biBUaHVyc2RheS48YnI+PGJy PvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9D QVJ2c0hPVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NB UnZzSE9VPC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25m bG5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GTE5ldHdvcms8L2E+ PGJyPvCfk7E6wqA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMTJkWGJxYUJWSiI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzEyZFhicWFCVko8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9qZE1aUGlURzhlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vamRNWlBpVEc4ZTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxMjI2NTIxMTIxNzUxMDQ5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tremble was among 37 former Notre Dame players on an NFL 53-man roster for Week 3 of the 2021 season. That’s not including four ex-Irish players on injured reserve: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (shoulder), Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (ACL) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee). Ravens outside linebacker Daelin Hayes joined them Monday due to an ankle injury suffered Sunday. The Green Bay Packers elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for Week 2, but he returned there for Week 3. Here’s a look at each of the 37 former Irish players and their Week 3 activity. • Josh Adams, New York Jets RB (played at Notre Dame from 2015-17): Active but recorded no stats in 26-0 loss to Broncos. • Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers OG (2017-20): Inactive for 30-28 loss to Packers • Alex Bars, Chicago Bears OL (2014-18): Reserve lineman in 26-6 loss to Browns. • Ian Book, New Orleans Saints QB (2016-20): Inactive for 28-13 win over Patriots. • Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers WR (2016-19): Started and caught nine of 15 targets for 92 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5aW5nIGEgbGl0dGxlIGNhdGNoIPCfj4jwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFzZUNsYXlwb29sP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFzZUNsYXlwb29sPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vZUYwdm9zUHc5cSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VGMHZvc1B3OXE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGl0dHNidXJnaCBTdGVlbGVycyAoQHN0ZWVsZXJz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N0ZWVsZXJzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDQyMTU3NTI1NDI4NzUyMzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• Scott Daly, Detroit Lions LS (2012-15): Primary long snapper in 19-17 loss to Ravens. • Liam Eichenberg, Miami Dolphins OL (2016-20): Started at right tackle in 31-28 overtime loss to Raiders. • Matthias Farley, Tennessee Titans S (2011-15): Made one tackle in 25-16 win over Colts. • Will Fuller V, Miami Dolphins WR (2013-15): Made 2021 debut and caught three passes for 20 yards in loss to Raiders. • Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers S (2017-19): Made seven solo tackles and recorded his first career interception in 30-24 win over Chiefs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2hh cmdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDaGFy Z2VyczwvYT4gREIgQWxvaGkgR2lsbWFuIG1hZGUgdHdvIGNyaXRpY2FsIGRl ZmVuc2l2ZSBwbGF5cyB0byBoZWxwIHdpdGggTG9zIEFuZ2VsZXMmIzM5OyB3 aW4gb3ZlciB0aGUgQ2hpZWZzLjxicj48YnI+LSBBdm9pZHMgYmxvY2tlcnMg JmFtcDsgbWFrZXMgb3BlbiBmaWVsZCB0YWNrbGUgb24gRGVtYXJjdXMgUm9i aW5zb24gdG8gbGltaXQgdG8gYSBGRy48YnI+PGJyPi0gRmxpZXMgYWNyb3Nz IHRoZSBmaWVsZCB0byBtYWtlIHRoZSBkaXZpbmcgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uIHRv IHNldCB1cCBnYW1lLXdpbm5pbmcgVEQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9UTEx1Z1hhNVkwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVExMdWdYYTVZMDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYXZpbm8gQm9ycXVleiAoQEdhdmlub0JvcnF1ZXopIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2F2aW5vQm9ycXVlei9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ0MjMzNzc2MTg0Nzk1OTU1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

• Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL (2017-20): Active but did not play in 34-24 loss to Rams. • Daelin Hayes, Baltimore Ravens DE (2016-20): Active and made 2021 debut in win over Lions, but left due to injury. • J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers LS (2004-07): Primary long snapper in 24-9 win over Texans. • Jamir Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers DL (2016-19): Started in place of injured all-pro edge rusher T.J. Watt and made one tackle in loss to Bengals. • Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints RB (2016-19): Had two carries for 12 yards in win over Patriots. • Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears TE (2017-19): Started and caught one pass for 11 yards on four targets in loss to Browns. • Julian Love, New York Giants DB (2016-18): Made three tackles with one pass breakup in 19-17 loss to Falcons.

• Nick Martin, Las Vegas Raiders C (2011-15): Reserve lineman in win over Dolphins. • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys G (2009-13): Started at right guard in 41-21 win over Eagles. • Nick McCloud, Cincinnati Bengals CB (2020): Inactive for 24-10 win over Steelers. • Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers OT (2013-17): Started at right tackle in loss to Packers. • Sam Mustipher, Chicago Bears C (2014-18): Started at center in loss to Browns. • Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts G (2014-17): Started at left guard in loss to Titans and was carted off the field with an ankle injury later deemed a high ankle sprain. • Ade Ogundeji, Atlanta Falcons DE (2016-20): Active but recorded no stats in win over Giants. • Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions LB (2012-15): Started and had four tackles with one sack in loss to Ravens. • Julian Okwara, Detroit Lions LB (2016-19): Played on defense but recorded no stats in loss to Ravens.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgZnJlYWtpbiBjb29sIGlzIGl0IHRvIHJ1c2ggbmV4dCB0byB5 b3VyIGJyb3RoZXIgbGlrZSB0aGlzPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v eFpTdkdWYVlRUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3haU3ZHVmFZUVI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBUaG9ybiAoQEJyYW5kb25UaG9ybk5GTCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uVGhvcm5ORkwvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDI4NTAwMzgxOTYwOTcwMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20): Started and recorded four total tackles with 0.5 sacks and two pass breakups in win over Bears.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KZXJlbWlhaCBPd3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haCAoOTAuMSkgaXMgdGhlIGhp Z2hlc3QtZ3JhZGVkIExCIGluIHRoZSBORkwgKDYwIHNuYXAgbWluKTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkRGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3ZRdVg4dnFKWXoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92UXVYOHZxSll6PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NDI4NjE4NDU5Nzk3NDYzMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnJv d25zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnJvd25z PC9hPiBKZXJlbWlhaCBPd3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haCBlYXJuZWQgYSA5My45IG92 ZXJhbGwgZ3JhZGUgeWVzdGVyZGF5LCB0aGUgaGlnaGVzdCBzaW5nbGUtZ2Ft ZSBncmFkZSBmb3IgYW55IExCIChtaW5pbXVtIDIwIHNuYXBzKSBzaW5jZSBX ZWVrIDE3IG9mIDIwMTkuPGJyPjxicj5IZSBhbHNvIGxlYWRzIGFsbCAyMDIx IE5GTCBMQnMgaW4gb3ZlcmFsbCBncmFkZSAoOTAuMSksIHBlbmRpbmcgV2Vl ayAzIHJldmlldy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BzYUhaekdiVGki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qc2FIWnpHYlRpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNh bSBQZW5peCAoQFNhbV9QZW5peCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TYW1fUGVuaXgvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDI0NjM4ODMwNTUxNjU0NDQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

• Isaac Rochell, Indianapolis Colts DL (2013-16): Inactive for loss to Titans. • Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants TE (2008-10): Started but was not targeted in loss to Falcons. • Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams WR (2020): Made 2021 debut but recorded no stats in win over Buccaneers. • Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings S (2007-11): Started and made eight tackles with one pass breakup in 30-17 win over Seahawks. • Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys LB (2013-15): Started and made four tackles in win over Eagles. • Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins TE (2013-17): Started and was targeted once (no catches) in loss to Raiders. • Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens OT (2012-15): Did not play in win over Lions due to ankle injury. • Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers DT (2015-18): Started and made two tackles (1.0 for loss) with two quarterback hits in win over Chiefs. • Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers LB (2014-18): Made eight tackles with 0.5 sacks in win over Chiefs. • Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers TE (2018-20): Ran for 7-yard touchdown and caught one pass for 30 yards in win over Texans.