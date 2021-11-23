Irish in the NFL: Tight End U on display in Week 11

Thirty-five former Notre Dame players were active for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Five of those 35 play the tight end position, and all five caught at least one pass in their game. For the Miami Dolphins, Durham Smythe caught four passes for 37 yards in a 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. The New York Giants’ Kyle Rudolph had a 28-yard reception on Monday Night Football, a 30-10 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina Panthers starting tight end Tommy Tremble had two catches for 35 yards in a 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team. Brock Wright made his second career catch for the Detroit Lions, a 12-yard play, in a 13-10 loss at the Cleveland Browns. Chicago Bears starting tight end Cole Kmet also had one catch for 12 yards as the Bears fell short in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tight end Tommy Tremble had two receptions for 35 yards Carolina’s 27-21 loss to Washington in Week 11. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Here is the NFL Week 11 rundown for each former Notre Dame player

• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Logged his first snaps of the season in the 49ers’ 30-10 win at Jacksonville … San Francisco is 5-5 on the season, and he is listed at a backup right guard. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Served as a backup guard in the Bears’ 16-13 home loss to Baltimore … Has appeared in all 10 games, with one start, for 3-7 Chicago … Is currently listed as the second-string option at both guard spots. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was on the active roster for New Orleans’ 40-29 loss at Philadelphia, but he did not play a snap … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the 5-5 Saints. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not log a snap or stat at wide receiver in the Ravens’ 16-13 win at Chicago … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards for 7-3 Baltimore. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught five passes for 93 yards and added one yard rushing on two carries Pittsburgh’s 41-37 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers … Has played in eight of 10 games for the 5-4-1 Steelers, and recorded 34 catches for 526 yards and one touchdown plus eight rushes for 52 yards.

• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Detroit’s 13-10 loss at Cleveland … Has been the long snapper in all 10 contests for the 0-9-1 Lions. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Was active but did not log a snap in the Browns’ 13-10 home win over winless Detroit … Has played in two games and recorded seven tackles for 6-5 Cleveland. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 24-17 road win over the New York Jets … Has played in all 11 contests, starting in 10, for the 4-7 Dolphins. • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Active, but did not register a stat in the Lions' 13-10 road loss at Cleveland … Has dressed for four games this season and recorded six tackles (four solo) for the 0-9-1 Lions. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Was active but did not log a snap or stat in the Titans’ 22-13 home loss to Houston … Has been active for all 11 games and notched nine tackles for 8-3 Tennessee. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 4-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Was active but did not log a stat or snap in the Chargers’ 41-37 home win over Pittsburgh … Has played in eight games with two starts for 6-4 Los Angeles, and compiled 30 tackles (18 solo) and one interception. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saw some action in Tampa Bay’s 30-10 victory versus the New York Giants on Monday Night Football … Has played in two games for the 7-3 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 7-3 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in the Panthers’ 27-21 home loss to Washington … Has held down that role in all 11 contests for 5-6 Carolina. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams had a bye … Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and has seen action in six contests for the 7-3 Rams. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Was activated off injured reserve and had three rushes for two yards in the 5-5 Saints’ 40-29 loss at Philadelphia … On the season, has 22 carries for 79 yards and four catches for 10 yards. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Came off the bench to play seven snaps, but did not log a stat in the Bengals’ 32-13 win at Las Vegas … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve before playing in the last three games for 6-4 Cincinnati.

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Notched one reception for 12 yards in Chicago’s 16-13 home loss to Baltimore … Has started all 10 games for the 3-7 Bears and notched 29 catches for 296 yards. • Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Currently on Detroit’s practice squad … Has played in one game for the 0-9-1 Lions. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had six tackles (three solo) and two passes defended in the Giants’ 30-10 loss at Tampa Bay … Has started two games and appeared in all 10 for the 3-7 Giants, compiling 29 tackles (13 solo), five passes defended and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center but did not play in Las Vegas’ 32-13 home loss to Cincinnati … Has been active in all 10 games for the 5-5 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 19-9 loss at Kansas City … Has started the last nine games for the 7-3 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the 6-4 Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Had started at right tackle in each of the first eight games for 5-5 San Francisco. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Anchored Chicago’s line in it 16-13 home loss to Baltimore … Has started all 10 games at center for the 3-7 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in Indianapolis’ 41-15 win at Buffalo and helped his team rush for 264 yards, but left the game after re-aggravating a prior ankle injury that forced him to miss three games earlier in the season … He is considered “day to day” … Has started each of the eight games he has appeared in for the 6-5 Colts.

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Made three tackles (one solo), including one for loss, in the the Falcons’ 25-0 home loss to New England … Has appeared in all 10 games, with five starts, for 4-6 Atlanta and compiled 15 tackles with 1.0 sack. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Made two tackles in the Lions’ 13-10 loss at Cleveland … Has appeared in all 10 games for 0-9-1 Detroit, recording 15 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one interception. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 0-9-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Made four solo tackles, including one for loss, in Cleveland’s 13-10 home win over Detroit … Started five of the eight games he has played in for the 6-5 Browns, and has recorded 34 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Played 10 snaps but did not record a snap in the Colts’ 41-15 win at Buffalo … Has seven tackles in six game appearances for the 6-5 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Had one catch for 28 yards in the Giants’ 30-10 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football … Has played in all 10 contests and made seven starts for 3-7 New York, and compiled 17 catches for 147 yards and one score.

• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Did not record a stat as a backup defensive back in the Saints’ 40-29 loss at Philadelphia … Was signed to the the Saints’ 53-man roster Nov. 20, and was active for the first time this season. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams had a bye … Has four catches for 38 yards, plus four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles (five solo) on special teams for 7-3 Los Angeles. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded four solo tackles, one sack, and two QB hits in the Vikings’ 34-31 home win over Green Bay … Has started each of the eight games he has appeared in this season, and compiled 56 tackles (42 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended for the 5-5 Vikings. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Free Agent: Has not hooked on with another team since being waived by 8-3 Green Bay Nov. 1 … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7, one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys prior to being waived. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught four passes for 37 yards in Miami’s 24-17 win at the New York Jets … Has been active in all 11 games with six starts for the 4-7 Dolphins while posting 20 receptions for 221 yards. • Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ), WR, Green Bay Packers: Caught two passes for 43 yards and had one carry for 11 yards in the Packers’ 34-31 loss at Minnesota … Has appeared in eight games for 8-3 Green Bay, and compiled five receptions for 55 yards and two rushing attempts for 24 yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … Played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season for the 7-3 Ravens. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on the injured reserve/COVID list Nov. 16 and did not play in Los Angeles’ 41-37 home win over Pittsburgh … Has started eight of 10 games for the 6-4 Chargers and compiled 29 tackles with 2.5 sacks.