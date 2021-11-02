Irish in the NFL: Rudolph, Love make impact plays on Monday Night Football

The New York Giants fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on Monday Night Football. A pair of former Notre Dame stars made critical plays for the Giants. Kyle Rudolph caught a one yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Julian Love made a first quarter interception in the end zone. The 2-6 Giants led 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but Chiefs kick Harrison Butker kicked a pair of field goals down the stretch to put the Chiefs (4-4) ahead for good. Rudolph had two catches for 12 yards on the night, and Love added a pair of tackles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LeWxlIFJ1ZG9scGggZm9yIFNJWCDwn5GPPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5ORkw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVTUE5ORkw8L2E+ICZhbXA7IEdpYW50cyBBcHAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lncnRYSUhITVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS95Z3J0WElISE1QPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5ldyBZb3JrIEdpYW50cyAo QEdpYW50cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HaWFudHMv c3RhdHVzLzE0NTUzMzg1MTQ1NzM0MTQ0MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IRSBUT09LIFRIQVQhPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5ORkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEVTUE5ORkw8L2E+ICZhbXA7IEdpYW50cyBBcHAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzk0a3pEWjlNMGsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85NGt6RFo5TTBr PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5ldyBZb3JrIEdpYW50cyAoQEdpYW50cykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HaWFudHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTUz MzA2MzMwMzE1NjEyMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

BEN SKOWRONEK'S ROLE RISING FOR THE RAMS

Ben Skowronek has been adding to his work load in recent weeks for the Los Angeles Rams. He has been on special teams coverage units, handled kick return duties last week, and entered the receiving lineup for the Rams in week eight. Skowronek caught three passes (targeted three times), for 30 yards - which includes the first catch of his NFL career. (See two of his catches here)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIHdlZWssIGFub3RoZXIgZ3JlYXQgdGVhbSB3aW4g8J+Z jDxicj48YnI+8J+XoyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jl bm55U2tvdz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVubnlTa293PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQmp5YlJaelBlUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JqeWJSWnpQZVM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG9zIEFuZ2VsZXMgUmFt cyAoQFJhbXNORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFt c05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDkwMjQzNDMwODk1MjA2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

HERE IS THE NFL WEEK 8 RUNDOWN FOR EACH NOTRE DAME PLAYER

• Aaron Banks (2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Banks was on the inactive list for San Francisco’s 33-22 road win against the Chicago Bears. Banks has yet to log a snap in a regular season game for the 3-4 49ers. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has appeared in all eight games for the 3-5 Bears this season. The Bears lost at home to the 49ers 33-22. Bars has started one game this season and is currently listed as the second string option at both guard spots. -Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was on the inactive list for the 5-2 Saints’ 36-27 win over Tampa Bay.Book has yet to appear in a game this season. -Miles Boykin (2015-2018), WR, Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens had a week 8 bye. Boykin was activated off of injured reserve October 11th, and has appeared in three games this season. He has one catch for six yards this season. Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught four passes for 45 yards, and added 16 yards rushing on two carriers, in a 15-10 road win at Cleveland. Claypool has played in six of seven games this season for the 4-3 Steelers, totaling 26 catches for 403 yards and 1 TD, plus 4 rushes for 38 yards. Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 44-6 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Has played in all eight contests for the 0-8 Lions. Sheldon Day (2012-2015), DL, Cleveland Browns: Not on the active roster for the Browns’ 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Day has appeared in one game this season, recording five tackles vs. the Arizona Cardinals in week 6. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left guard in Miami’s 26-11 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Has played in all eight contests for the 1-7 Dolphins, starting in seven. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Did not log a snap in the Titans’ 34-31 overtime road win at Indianapolis. Listed as the second string safety. Has been active for all eight games, totaling five tackles. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Has not played since being placed on injured reserve October 6th (Chest/Elbow). Has played in just two games this season for the 1-7 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded a pair of solo tackles in a 27-24 home loss to the New England Patriots.. Gilman has appeared in all seven games for the Chargers this year, starting one. Has 24 tackles, 16 solo, one interception, and one pass defended this season. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 36-27 road loss at New Orleana. Has played in one game this season for the 6-2 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 5-2 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to his ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 19-13 road win at Atlanta. Jansen has held down that role in all eight contests for the 4-4 Panthers. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Waived by the Steelers on September 28th and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams the next day. Remains on Los Angeles’ active roster but did not record a stat in 15 snaps played during a 38-22 road win at Houston. -Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve for the 5-2 Saints, who won at home 36-27 over Tampa Bay. Jones played in each of the first four games of the season, with 19 carries for 77 yards. -Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Placed on the active roster October 30th, but did not record a stat as a backup defensive lineman in a 34-31 road loss to the New York Jets - Kareem’s first game appearance of the season.

- Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught three passes for 24 yards in a 33-22 home loss to Tampa Bay. Has started all eight games this season for the 3-5 Bears, with 22 catches for 197 yards. - Tommy Kraemer (2016-2020), OL, Detroit Lions: Signed off the practice squad on October 27th, logged his first four snaps of the year as a backup right guard in the Lions’ 44-6 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Made two tackles (1 solo) and his first interception of the season in a 20-17 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Has started one game this season, and appeared in all eight for the 2-6 Giants. Has 19 tackles (7 solo), 3 passes defended, and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: The 5-2 Raiders had a bye week 8 . Martin has been active in all seven games as the backup center this season for the 5-2 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started and played every snap at right guard in a 20-16 road win at Minnesota. Martin has started the last six games for the 6-1 Cowboys after missing week one due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster for the Bengals, and listed as a second string cornerback, but has appeared in just two games this season. Has yet to record a stat for the 5-3 Bengals, who lost 34-21 at the New York Jets. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in all seven contests for the 3-4 49ers. San Francisco won at Chicago 33-22 in week 8. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the 49ers … has started all eight games for the 3-5 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard and played each snap in a 34-31 home overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Nelson has started each of the five games he has appeared in for the 3-5 Colts.

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded a pass deflection and a fumble recovery in a 19-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers. Has appeared in all eight games. Has seven total tackles this season. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Okwara recorded two tackles in a 44-6 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Okwara has appeared in all eight games for the 0-8 Lions, recording 11 total tackles, and two sacks. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season ending Achilles injury in week four against the Chicago Bears. Started the first four games of the season, recording six tackles and one sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle) and did not play in the Browns’ week 8 home loss to the Steelers. Owusu-Koramoah has started five of six game appearances this year, totaling 26 tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: On the active roster, but listed as a third string defensive end for week 8. Did not log a stat in a 34-31 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. Rochelle has five tackles on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Caught two passes for 12 yards, including an 1 yard TD, in a 20-17 Monday Night Football loss at Kansas City. Has played in all eight contests for 2-6 Giants, starting five games. Has 12 catches for 99 yards on the season. - Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Caught all three targets for 30 yards - Skowronek’s first receiving stats of the season - in a 38-22 win at Houston. Took on kick return duties in week 7, and had four returns for 70 yards. Has six total tackles (5 solo) on special teams for the 7-1 Rams. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded 7 total tackles (5 solo) in a 20-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Also added a pass defended and forced fumble. On the season, Smith has 52 total tackles (38 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaXRtYW4gbHVya2luZyBhdCBuaWdodCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vcE1HNmkzQUdtZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BNRzZpM0FHbWY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3RhIFZpa2luZ3MgKEBWaWtpbmdzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zpa2luZ3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NTQ5NjExODg4OTEyMDE1Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAzMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Green Bay Packers: Signed with 7-1 Green Bay on October 7th one day after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Smith remains on the active roster but was not dressed for a 24-21 week eight win at Arizona. Started two games for the Cowboys prior to being waived, recording 17 tackles (12 solo). Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Did not record a stat in the 1-7 Dolphins 26-11 road loss to the Bills. Has been active in all eight games this year, starting four. Has 13 receptions for 134 yards this season. Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ) WR - Green Bay Packers: Caught two passes for 12 yards in the Packers’ 24-21 road win at Arizona, including a critical 4th down and 3 conversion on a Packer TD drive (skip to 5:40 in the video here to see the catch). Has appeared in six of eight games for the 7-1 Packers. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle). Stanley will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Tillery recorded four tackles and one sack in a 27-24 home loss to the New England Patriots. Has 22 total tackles this season for the 4-3 Chargers, including 2.5 sacks, and has started all seven games.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KRVJSUlJSWVlZWVlZWSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vczN4 SnllWUNJTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3MzeEp5ZVlDSU88L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTG9zIEFuZ2VsZXMgQ2hhcmdlcnMgKEBjaGFyZ2VycykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaGFyZ2Vycy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDkx MDUyNzc4NDYzNjQxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMx LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=