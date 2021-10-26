Irish in the NFL: Matthias Farley emerges in Titans win
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) defense took care of business in a 27-3 win at home against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), forcing three turnovers. Former Notre Dame player Matthias Farley was involved in two of those three turnovers, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
(Fumble recovery at 0:48 in video below, forced fumble at 2:12)
Former Notre Dame Players Make An Impact On The Edge
Second-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara recorded a sack for the second straight game for the Detroit Lions (0-7).
Okwara was a third round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 15.5 sacks in his four year career at Notre Dame. He did not record a sack in six games as a rookie last season, but is becoming a rare bright spot in year two for the winless Lions.
For the second straight week, Atlanta Falcons rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji recorded a career first.
This past week, Ogundeji blocked a kick in Atlanta’s 30-28 win over Miami. He recorded his first career sack last week in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets.
Here’s a rundown of how each former Notre Dame player fared in Week 7:
• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers suffered a 30-18 home loss to Indianapolis … On the active roster, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-4 San Francisco.
• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Chicago lost 38-3 at Tampa Bay … Has played in all seven games, with one start, for the 3-4 Bears.
• Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: New Orleans won 13-10 at Seattle on Monday night … On the active roster, but has yet to appear in a game for the 4-2 Saints.
• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not record a reception in the Ravens’ 41-17 home loss to Cincinnati … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has appeared in three games and made one catch for six yards.
• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: The 3-3 Steelers had a bye … Has played in five of six games, totaling 22 catches for 358 yards and one touchdown plus two rushes for 22 yards.
• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 28-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams… Has played in all seven contests for the 0-7 Lions.
• Sheldon Day (2012-2015), DL, Cleveland Browns: Not on the active roster for the Browns’ Thursday night 17-14 home win vs. the Denver Broncos.Day has appeared in one game this season, recording five tackles vs. the Arizona Cardinals in week 6.
• Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Has played in all six seven contests for the 1-6 Dolphins, starting in six.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Came off the bench and made a season high three tackles in a 27-3 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Farley was also involved in a pair of turnovers, forcing one fumble, and recovering another fumble. Has been active for all seven games, totaling five tackles.
• Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Has not played since being placed on injured reserve October 6th (Chest/Elbow). Has played in just two games this season for the 1-6 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards.
• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers had a week 7 bye. Gilman has appeared in all six games for the Chargers this year, starting one. Has 20 tackles, 12 solo, one interception, and one pass defended this season.
• Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 38-3 home win vs. the Chicago Bears… Has played in one game this season for the 6-1 Buccaneers.
• Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 5-2 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to his ankle injury.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants … Has held down that role in all seven contests for the 3-4 Panthers. Jansen has played in 193 career games in Carolina, second-most by any player in franchise history
• Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Waived by the Steelers on September 28th and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams the next day. Recorded one tackle in a 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions. Has appeared in three games for both the Steelers and Rams this season, starting one game for Pittsburgh prior to being waived.
• Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve for the 4-2 Saints, who won at Seattle 13-10 on Monday Night Football. Played in each of the first four games of the season, with 19 carries for 77 yards.
• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught five passes for 43 yards in a 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay. Has started all seven games this season, with 19 catches for 173 yards.
• Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Made a solo tackle in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Has started one game this season, and appeared in all seven for the 2-5 Giants. Has 16 tackles and 2 passes defended.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a the second-string center for the Raiders in a 33-22 home win at over the Philadelphia Eagles. Has been active in all seven games this season for the 5-2 Raiders, but has yet to start.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys had a week 7 bye. Martin has started the last five games for the 5-1 Cowboys after missing week one due to COVID.
• Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster for the Bengals, and listed as a second string cornerback, but has appeared in just two games this season. Has yet to record a stat for the 5-2 Bengals, who won 41-17 at Baltimore.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in all six contests for the 2-4 49ers. San Francisco suffered a 30-18 home loss to the Colts in week 7.
• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay … has started all seven games for the 3-4 Bears.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Activated off injured reserve and started at guard for the Colts in their 30-18 road win at San Francisco. The Colts rushed for 148 yards. Nelson has started each of the four games he has appeared in.
• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded two tackles (1 solo) and a blocked FG in 3-3 Atlanta’s 30-28 road win over Miami. Has appeared in all six games. Has seven total tackles this season.
• Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Recorded three tackles, including a sack, plus a pass defensed and QB knockdown in the Lions’ 28-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Okwara has appeared in all seven games for the 0-7 Lions, recording nine total tackles, and two sacks.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season ending Achilles injury in week four against the Chicago Bears. Started the first four games of the season, recording six tackles and one sack.
• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle) and did not play in the Browns’ week 7 win at home over Denver. Owusu-Koramoah has started five of six games this year, totaling 26 tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Appeared in his third game of the season for the 3-4 Colts, adding a solo tackle in a 30-18 road win over the 49ers. Has five tackles on the season in three game appearances.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Caught two passes for eight yards in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers… Has played in all seven contests for 2-5 Giants, starting five games. Has 10 catches for 87 yards on the season.
• Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Took over kick return duties this week, and had four returns for 70 yards.Also added one tackle on specials teams in a 28-19 home win over the Lions.Skowronek has yet to record an offensive stat in five game appearances, but has six total tackles (5 solo) on special teams.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings were off week 7. Smith has started all six games for the 3-3 Vikings. On the season, he has 45 total tackles (33 solo), one sack, and two passes defended.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Green Bay Packers: Signed with Green Bay on October 7th one day after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Recorded his first stat (a solo tackle) for Green Bay in a week 7 win over the Washington Football Team. Started two games for the Cowboys prior to being waived, recording 17 tackles (12 solo).
• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught three passes for 37 yards in a 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.Has appeared in all seven games, starting four.Has 13 receptions for 134 yards this season.
• Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ), WR, Green Bay Packers: Was targeted once but did not record a catch in a 24-10 win over Washington. St. Brown did have one carry for 13 yards. Has appeared in five of seven games for the 6-1 Packers.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle). Stanley will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.
• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers were off with a bye week 7. Tillery has started all six games for the 4-2 Chargers. Recorded one tackle in a 34-6 road loss at Baltimore. Has 18 total tackles this season, including 1.5 sacks.
• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers has a week 7 bye. Tranquill has appeared in five games for the 4-2 Chargers, with 27 tackles (17 solo) and a half sack.
• Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Caught two passes for 12 yards in a 25-3 road loss against the New York Giants.Has appeared in all seven games for the 3-4 Panthers, has five catches for 54 yards and one touchdown this season.Also has a a seven yard rushing touchdown.
• Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions: Was activated prior to the Lions’ week seven game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, making his NFL debut. He played 17 snaps on offense, and recorded a tackle on special teams. Wright has been placed back on the practice roster.
