 Irish in the NFL: Week 7 stats and results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-26 10:40:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Irish in the NFL: Matthias Farley emerges in Titans win

Greg Ladky • BlueAndGold
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) defense took care of business in a 27-3 win at home against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), forcing three turnovers. Former Notre Dame player Matthias Farley was involved in two of those three turnovers, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.

(Fumble recovery at 0:48 in video below, forced fumble at 2:12)

Former Notre Dame Players Make An Impact On The Edge

Second-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara recorded a sack for the second straight game for the Detroit Lions (0-7).

Okwara was a third round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 15.5 sacks in his four year career at Notre Dame. He did not record a sack in six games as a rookie last season, but is becoming a rare bright spot in year two for the winless Lions.

For the second straight week, Atlanta Falcons rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji recorded a career first.

This past week, Ogundeji blocked a kick in Atlanta’s 30-28 win over Miami. He recorded his first career sack last week in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets.

Here’s a rundown of how each former Notre Dame player fared in Week 7: 

Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers suffered a 30-18 home loss to Indianapolis … On the active roster, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-4 San Francisco.

Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Chicago lost 38-3 at Tampa Bay … Has played in all seven games, with one start, for the 3-4 Bears.

• Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: New Orleans won 13-10 at Seattle on Monday night … On the active roster, but has yet to appear in a game for the 4-2 Saints.

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not record a reception in the Ravens’ 41-17 home loss to Cincinnati … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has appeared in three games and made one catch for six yards.

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: The 3-3 Steelers had a bye … Has played in five of six games, totaling 22 catches for 358 yards and one touchdown plus two rushes for 22 yards.

• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 28-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams… Has played in all seven contests for the 0-7 Lions.

• Sheldon Day (2012-2015), DL, Cleveland Browns: Not on the active roster for the Browns’ Thursday night 17-14 home win vs. the Denver Broncos.Day has appeared in one game this season, recording five tackles vs. the Arizona Cardinals in week 6.

Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Has played in all six seven contests for the 1-6 Dolphins, starting in six.

Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Came off the bench and made a season high three tackles in a 27-3 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Farley was also involved in a pair of turnovers, forcing one fumble, and recovering another fumble. Has been active for all seven games, totaling five tackles.

Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Has not played since being placed on injured reserve October 6th (Chest/Elbow). Has played in just two games this season for the 1-6 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards.

Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers had a week 7 bye. Gilman has appeared in all six games for the Chargers this year, starting one. Has 20 tackles, 12 solo, one interception, and one pass defended this season.

Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 38-3 home win vs. the Chicago Bears… Has played in one game this season for the 6-1 Buccaneers.

Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 5-2 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to his ankle injury.

J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants … Has held down that role in all seven contests for the 3-4 Panthers. Jansen has played in 193 career games in Carolina, second-most by any player in franchise history

Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Waived by the Steelers on September 28th and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams the next day. Recorded one tackle in a 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions. Has appeared in three games for both the Steelers and Rams this season, starting one game for Pittsburgh prior to being waived.

Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve for the 4-2 Saints, who won at Seattle 13-10 on Monday Night Football. Played in each of the first four games of the season, with 19 carries for 77 yards.

Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught five passes for 43 yards in a 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay. Has started all seven games this season, with 19 catches for 173 yards.

Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Made a solo tackle in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Has started one game this season, and appeared in all seven for the 2-5 Giants. Has 16 tackles and 2 passes defended.

Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a the second-string center for the Raiders in a 33-22 home win at over the Philadelphia Eagles. Has been active in all seven games this season for the 5-2 Raiders, but has yet to start.

Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys had a week 7 bye. Martin has started the last five games for the 5-1 Cowboys after missing week one due to COVID.

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster for the Bengals, and listed as a second string cornerback, but has appeared in just two games this season. Has yet to record a stat for the 5-2 Bengals, who won 41-17 at Baltimore.

Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in all six contests for the 2-4 49ers. San Francisco suffered a 30-18 home loss to the Colts in week 7.

Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay … has started all seven games for the 3-4 Bears.

Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Activated off injured reserve and started at guard for the Colts in their 30-18 road win at San Francisco. The Colts rushed for 148 yards. Nelson has started each of the four games he has appeared in.


Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded two tackles (1 solo) and a blocked FG in 3-3 Atlanta’s 30-28 road win over Miami. Has appeared in all six games. Has seven total tackles this season.

Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Recorded three tackles, including a sack, plus a pass defensed and QB knockdown in the Lions’ 28-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Okwara has appeared in all seven games for the 0-7 Lions, recording nine total tackles, and two sacks.

Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season ending Achilles injury in week four against the Chicago Bears. Started the first four games of the season, recording six tackles and one sack.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle) and did not play in the Browns’ week 7 win at home over Denver. Owusu-Koramoah has started five of six games this year, totaling 26 tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Appeared in his third game of the season for the 3-4 Colts, adding a solo tackle in a 30-18 road win over the 49ers. Has five tackles on the season in three game appearances.

Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Caught two passes for eight yards in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers… Has played in all seven contests for 2-5 Giants, starting five games. Has 10 catches for 87 yards on the season.

• Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Took over kick return duties this week, and had four returns for 70 yards.Also added one tackle on specials teams in a 28-19 home win over the Lions.Skowronek has yet to record an offensive stat in five game appearances, but has six total tackles (5 solo) on special teams.

Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings were off week 7. Smith has started all six games for the 3-3 Vikings. On the season, he has 45 total tackles (33 solo), one sack, and two passes defended.

Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Green Bay Packers: Signed with Green Bay on October 7th one day after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Recorded his first stat (a solo tackle) for Green Bay in a week 7 win over the Washington Football Team. Started two games for the Cowboys prior to being waived, recording 17 tackles (12 solo).

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught three passes for 37 yards in a 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.Has appeared in all seven games, starting four.Has 13 receptions for 134 yards this season.

• Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ), WR, Green Bay Packers: Was targeted once but did not record a catch in a 24-10 win over Washington. St. Brown did have one carry for 13 yards. Has appeared in five of seven games for the 6-1 Packers.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle). Stanley will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers were off with a bye week 7. Tillery has started all six games for the 4-2 Chargers. Recorded one tackle in a 34-6 road loss at Baltimore. Has 18 total tackles this season, including 1.5 sacks.

Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers has a week 7 bye. Tranquill has appeared in five games for the 4-2 Chargers, with 27 tackles (17 solo) and a half sack.

• Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Caught two passes for 12 yards in a 25-3 road loss against the New York Giants.Has appeared in all seven games for the 3-4 Panthers, has five catches for 54 yards and one touchdown this season.Also has a a seven yard rushing touchdown.

• Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions: Was activated prior to the Lions’ week seven game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, making his NFL debut. He played 17 snaps on offense, and recorded a tackle on special teams. Wright has been placed back on the practice roster.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}