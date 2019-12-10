After missing the preseason and going unsigned for the first 13 weeks of the NFL regular season, former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was picked up by the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. The 28-year-old linebacker was a member of the Saints in each of the two previous seasons. On Sunday in a 48-46 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Te'o's first game with the team this season, he played a total of two snaps on special teams, but his role could increase as he gets re-acclimated to being on an NFL team.

That's not to say that Te'o is completely unprepared for the life of a professional football player. A few weeks ago, he made an appearance via video chat on Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly's weekly radio show, where he said he was not ready to give up on his NFL career and was preparing accordingly.

"That's plan, to continue to train — to get ready — cause I had a great ride with the Saints my first year," Te'o said on the radio show. "I led them to the playoffs, and I was playing my best football with them. Then last year, it didn't work out the way we wanted it to. That's all part of the journey. So right now, I'm Just staying ready, staying sharp, and it feels good." A big part of whether or not he finds success during his second stint with the Saints will depend on his health.

Injuries have been an issue for Te'o throughout most of his NFL career, especially with his first professional team, the San Diego Chargers. "It was uncharted territory for me when I was at Notre Dame," Te'o said. "I never missed a game. Then I came to the NFL and broke my foot, [had a] high ankle sprain and tore my Achilles. It's definitely been a learning experience and definitely an experience to grow from, and I am good. "I'm grateful for it all, good and bad. It made me a better person. I'm a better man."

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 14 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was signed from the practice squad on Nov. 5… Did not play in the 5-8 Jets 22-21 win over the 3-10 Miami Dolphins... Has eight rushing attempts for 12 yards on the season.

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Played one offensive snap and 14 special team snaps in the 7-6 Bears 31-24 win over the 7-6 Chicago. This was the second NFL game he's played in.

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not have a catch in 11-2 Baltimore’s 24-17 victory over the 9-4 Buffalo Bills… For the season, he has 11 receptions for 185 yards and two scores but has not made a catch in the last six games:

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the 11-2 49ers’ 48-46 win over the 10-3 New Orleans Saints… Has compiled 10 tackles this season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged four catches for 49 yards in the 1-11 Bengals’ 27-19 loss to the 6-7 Cleveland Browns… Has 34 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Was inactive in the 5-8 Jets’ 22-21 win over the 3-10 Dolphins. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Was inactive in the 8-5 Texans’ 38-24 loss to the 5-8 Denver Broncos… Has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. • Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, New York Jets: After getting cut by the Ravens last week, Jackson was picked up by the New York Jets — a team that also cut him earlier in the season… He played 14 special teams snaps in the 5-8 Jets 22-21 win over the Dolphins... Played in his fifth career NFL games after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in eight special team snaps and one offensive snap in the 5-8 Panthers’ 40-20 road loss to the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons… Has served as the team’s long snapper in all 13 games this season and has made millions playing the position. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 20 offensive snaps in the 4-9 Jaguars’ 45-10 loss to the 5-8 Los Angeles Chargers… Has one reception for nine yards this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension… For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants… Has yet to sign with a new team.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play but was promoted to second-string quarterback prior to the 6-7 Raiders’ 42-21 home loss to the 8-5 Tennessee Titans… Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded six tackles and a TFL in the 2-11 Giants’ 23-17 loss to the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles… Has 16 tackles, a forced fumble and one interception on the season. Giants fans are excited to see he's getting more playing time:

Julian Love (4th Round)

Darius Slayton (5th Round)



• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Was signed from the practice squad five weeks ago… Played 16 special teams snaps in the 5-8 Panthers’ 40-20 loss to the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started in the 8-5 Texans’ 38-24 loss to the 5-8 Broncos… Has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center this season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was on the field for every offensive snap in the 6-7 Cowboys’ 31-24 road loss to the 7-6 Bears. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Played every snap at right tackle in the 11-2 49ers’ 48-46 win over the 10-3 Saints... He has started nine games at right tackle, missing four due to a knee injury.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the 6-6 Colts’ 31-17 loss over the 7-5 Tennessee Titans… Has started every game for the Colts this season.

Quenton Nelson was hit in the head by a warm up punt from @Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion - @BigQ56 had a few words with him and after another punt came close to Nelson, he punted the ball away.



• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had two tackles (one solo) in the 3-9-1 Lions’ 20-7 road loss to the 9-4 Vikings… For the season, he has 23 tackles, half a sack and one forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Had one carry for two yards in the 10-3 Seahawks’ 28-12 loss to the 8-5 Los Angeles Rams. He has not played much as of late but, due to team injuries, he should see more offensive snaps in the coming weeks:

With #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for the year, it’s CJ Prosise, Travis Homer time.



• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded one tackle and a pass deflection in the 5-8 Chargers 45-10 win over the 4-9 Jacksonville Jaguars… For the season, he has 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed two catches for 11 yards in the 9-4 Vikings 20-7 win over the 3-9-1 Lions… For the season, he has 35 receptions for 312 yards and six touchdowns.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded three tackles, a TFL and two pass deflections in the 9-4 Vikings 20-7 win over the 3-9-1 Lions… For the season, he has 74 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched eight tackles (six solo), one tackle for a loss and three pass deflections in the 6-7 Cowboys’ 31-24 road loss to the 7-6 Bears… Has 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season ... Is tied for third in the NFL in total tackles but has to work on missed tackles:

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged one catch for two yards in 3-10 Miami’s 22-21 loss to the 5-8 Jets… For the season, he has two receptions for 26 yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played every snap at left tackle in 11-2 Baltimore’s 24-17 victory over the 9-4 Buffalo Bills… Has started every game this season, but he is currently out with a concussion:

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Targeted five times for one catch and 11 yards in the 2-11 Giants 23-17 loss to the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles... Has 37 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns in seven games played since returning from a four-game PED suspension.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Was inactive in the 5-8 Chargers 45-10 win over the 4-9 Jaguars… For the season, he has compiled 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded eight tackles in the 5-8 Chargers 45-10 win over the 4-9 Jaguars… Has 58 tackles through 11 games and has been excellent on special teams this season.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play in the 8-5 Steelers’ 23-17 win over the 3-9-1 Arizona Cardinals... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season ... Before his injury, he compiled 22 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was inactive in the 10-3 Packers' 20-15 win over the 3-10 Washington Redskins… Has been active in three games this season.