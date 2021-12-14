Irish in the NFL: Kyle Rudolph and Jalen Elliott set career records

Career records do not come often for an 11-year veteran and two-time Pro-Bowl player. But New York Giant tight end Kyle Rudolph did set a personal best Sunday in the Giants' 37-21 loss on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rudolph caught a 60 yard pass in the first quarter, the longest catch of his professional career. He has played in 152 games during his 11 years in the NFL, his first ten years spent with the Minnesota Vikings. Rudolph was an instant impact tight end for the Fighting Irish, playing from 2008-2010. He started all 13 games as a true freshman, catching 29 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. In three years at Notre Dame, he caught 90 passes for 1032 yards and eight touchdowns. The Minnesota Vikings selected Rudolph in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was a five-star prospect out of Cincinnati (OH) Elder in the class of 2008.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEEgUExBWSDwn5ikPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTG9uRk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBORkxvbkZPWDwvYT4gJmFtcDsgR2lhbnRzIEFwcCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vYWNLdWppNk9lVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjS3Vq aTZPZVU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmV3IFlvcmsgR2lhbnRzIChAR2lhbnRz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dpYW50cy9zdGF0dXMv MTQ3MDE0NjI5ODQ3NzIyMzkzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Here is the NFL Week 13 rundown for each former Notre Dame player

• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was active but did not play in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win at Cincinnati … Has played in five games for 7-6 San Francisco. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Played in a reserve roll in a 45-30 loss at Green Bay. … Has appeared in all 13 games, with two starts, for 4-9 Chicago. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was on the active roster for New Orleans’ 30-9 road win at the New York Jets, but he did not play a snap … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the 6-7 Saints. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not log a snap or stat at wide receiver in the Ravens’ 24-22 road loss to the Cleveland Browns … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards for 8-5 Baltimore. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught eight passes for 93 yards in the Steelers 36-28 road loss at Minnesota. Also added one rush for two yards. Has played in 11.of 13 games for the 6-6-1 Steelers, and recorded 47 catches for 753 yards and one touchdown plus ten rushes for 56 yards.

• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Detroit’s 38-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos … Has been the long snapper in all 13 contests for the 1-11-1 Lions. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Recorded a solo tackle and a pass defensed in the Browns' 24-22 home win over the Ravens. Day has appeared in four games, recording 9 tackles (3 solo), one pass defensed, and a half sack. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: The 6-7 Dolphins had a Week 14 bye. Eichenberg has played in all 13 contests for the 6-7 Miami Dolphins, starting in 12. • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Made a career high five tackles in his first career start - a 38-10 road loss to Denver. Has dressed for seven games this season and recorded eleven tackles (seven solo) for the 1-11-1 Lions. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Made one tackle in a 20-0 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Has been active for all 13 games and notched 11 tackles, 8 solo, and a forced fumble for 9-4 Tennessee. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 6-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Was active but did not log a stat or snap in the Chargers’ 37-21 home win at over the New York Giants… Has played in eight games with two starts for 8-5 Los Angeles, and compiled 30 tackles (18 solo) and one interception. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: On active roster as a backup center. Has appeared in five games for the 10-3 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 8-5 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: . Has served all season as the Panthers' primary long-snapper - appearing in 13 games for 5-8 Carolina. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: On the active roster, but did not record a stat in the Rams' 30-23 road win at Arizona. Jones was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and has seen action in nine contests for the 9-4 Rams. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Recorded six carries for ten yards, and one reception for 19 yards, in the Saints' 30-9 win at the New York Jets. Has appeared in seven games this season, with two starts. Has 44 carries for 116 yards and five catches for 29 yards. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster, but did not record a stat in a 26-23 home loss to San Francisco. Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve. Has logged snaps in four games this season for the 7-6 Bengals, with two tackles.

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught three passes for 17 yards in a 40-35 road loss to the Green Bay Packers … Has started all 13 games for the 4-9 Bears and notched 43 catches for 419 yards. • Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Currently on the active roster. Has played in five games for the 1-11-1 Lions, with one start. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had six tackles (three solo), including one TFL, in a 37-21 road loss at the Los Angeles Chargers… Has started four games and appeared in all 13 for the 4-9 Giants, compiling 43 tackles (19 solo), a half sack, seven passes defended and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center but did not play in Las Vegas’ 48-9 road loss to Kansas City … Has been active in all 13 games for the 6-7 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 27-20 road win at Washington … Has started the last 12 games for the 9-4 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Had started at right tackle in each of the first eight games for 6-6 San Francisco. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Anchored Chicago’s line in a 45-30 road loss to Green Bay … Has started all 13 games at center for the 4-9 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had Week 14 bye. Has started each of the ten games he has appeared in for the 7-6 Colts.

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: On the active roster, but did not appear in the 29-21 road win over the Carolina Panthers (ankle injury)… Has appeared 12 games, with seven starts, for 5-8 Atlanta and compiled 24 tackles with 1.0 sack. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: On the active roster, but did not appear in the Lions' 38-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos (out with ankle injury). Has appeared in 11 games for 1-11-1 Detroit, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 1-11-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Recorded five solo tackles in 24-22 home win over the Baltimore Ravens. Started seven of the ten games he has played in for the 7-6 Browns, and has recorded 52 tackles (35 solo), four passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had a Week 14 bye. Has 11 tackles in eight game appearances for the 7-6 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Had two catches for 66 yards, including a career long 60 yard reception, in a 37-21 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers… Has played in 12 contests and made nine starts for 4-9 New York, and compiled 21 catches for 231 yards and one score.

• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Waived by the New Orleans Saints on November 23rd, and signed to the practice squad on November 25th. Was not on the active roster for the 6-7 Saints' 30-9 road win at the New York Jets. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Did not make a reception in the Rams' 30-23 win at Arizona. Has five catches for 73 yards, plus four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles (five solo) on special teams for 9-4 Los Angeles. Has appeared in ten games with one start. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made five tackles (4 solo), including a sack, in a 36-28 home win over Pittsburgh. Has started each of the eleven games he has appeared in this season, and compiled 72 tackles (51 solo), three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and six passes defended for the 6-7 Vikings.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HQU1FV1JFQ0tFUiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hhcnJpU21pdGgyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFycmlTbWl0 aDIyPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Q cm9Cb3dsVm90ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1Byb0Jvd2xWb3RlPC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxvbkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TkZMb25GT1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95b2FQSlk5bjJK Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veW9hUEpZOW4ySjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aW5uZXNvdGEgVmlraW5ncyAoQFZpa2luZ3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlraW5ncy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2OTEzMjMwNjkwMDE2MDUx Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Free Agent: Has not hooked on with another team since being waived by 10-3 Green Bay Nov. 1 … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7, one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys prior to being waived. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins had a Week 14 bye. Has been active in all 13 games with eight starts for the 6-7 Dolphins while posting 25 receptions for 253 yards. • Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not catch a pass, but did record a special teams tackle, in the 10-3 Packers' 45-30 home win over the Chicago Bears. Has appeared in ten games, and compiled six receptions for 62 yards and four rushing attempts for 36 yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … Played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season for the 8-5 Ravens. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Made five tackles (2 solo) and recorded a QB knockdown in the Chargers' 37-21 home win over the New York Giants. Has started 11 of 12 games for the 8-5 Chargers and compiled 33 tackles with 2.5 sacks.