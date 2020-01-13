Former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, where he will join fellow Cowboy and former Fighting Irish great Zack Martin, as well as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. This is Jaylon Smith's first-ever Pro Bowl invite after he finished tied for sixth in the NFL with 142 total tackles, along with nine pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and his first-career interception.

Of course, it wasn't that long ago that Smith's career looked bleak. In his final Notre Dame game in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, he tore his ACL, LCL and damaged the peroneal nerve in his left knee. He went from being considered a consensus top-5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to having an uncertain future in professional football. The Dallas Cowboys ended up taking a chance on him early in the second round with the 34th overall pick. Smith sat out his entire rookie season and even after he returned in 2017, he didn't look the same, suffering from drop foot condition and struggled to move laterally. Needless to say, Smith persevered through his long journey to recovery and is excited to be added to his first-ever Pro Bowl roster. He is replacing Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley are on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Houston Texans center Nick Martin is a Pro Bowl alternate.

Tranquill Named To Pro Football Focus NFL All-Rookie Team

Former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill was named to Pro Football Focus NFL All-Rookie Team as a special teams player. From the start of the season, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tranquill was a standout on special teams, earning himself consistent recognition for making tackles on kickoffs or even blocking a punt. After not playing a defensive snap in the first three games of the season, Tranquill slowly began to be used as a backup linebacker and then occasional starter. Pro Football Focus actually rated Tranquill higher than their All-Pro rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers, but Greenlaw played defense in every game, starting most of them.

Tranquill appeared in 15 games this season, finishing with 75 total tackles, four TFLs and a pass deflection.

