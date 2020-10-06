The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Theo Riddick off its practice squad over the weekend, which gives Notre Dame 35 NFL players on an active roster at some point this season. Unfortunately, Riddick's elevation came shortly after the Raiders cut Deshone Kizer from their practice squad, and now Notre Dame is left without a single quarterback on an NFL franchise. But with so many players competing in the National Football League this season, there's bound to be at least a few significant storylines involving former Fighting Irish players. Below is an update containing some of the most recent Notre Dame-centric news items from the NFL.

Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has struggled in pass protection for the San Francisco 49ers in recent weeks (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Golden Tate Starts Brawl With Jalen Ramsey Let's get this storyline out of the way. For those unfamiliar with the situation, Jalen Ramsey is an All-Pro cornerback with the Los Angeles Rams and also once dated New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate's sister. The former couple has two children together. According to a report from TMZ, for the last year Tate has publically expressed displeasure with Ramsey and the way he's treated his sister. "I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister," Tate told The New York Post in 2019, "and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it." This frustration boiled over on Sunday when the Tate's Giants faced the Rams. Of course, the two spent much of the game lined up across from one another and after the game, an all-out brawl erupted when Tate and Ramsey threw punches at one another near the 50-yard line. Apparently, the altercation didn't stop there, as Ramsey waited outside the Giants locker room to presumably continue the fight, per ESPN.

Jalen Ramsey Waited Outside Locker Room for Golden Tate after On-Field Fighthttps://t.co/XsxcV8lyEA — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 6, 2020

Fortunately, the brawl did not resume, and now it's up to the NFL to levy punishments against both players. We'll see how this plays out going forward.

Mike McGlinchey Struggles in Pass Protection We've all witnessed the majestic running style of 6-7 offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey as he sprints upfield to pulverize defenders and clear a path for a trailing running back or wide receiver. The former top-10 pick has always been a strong run blocker but lately, his issues in pass protection have become apparent as he's struggled early in the season. He did show signs of progress in week three against and didn't allow a single pressure against the Giants, but unfortunately, his pass-blocking deficiencies flared up again in week four, as McGlinchey was beaten up by Philadelphia Eagle edge rushers Brandon Graham and Genard Avery, who combined for one sack and six quarterback hits.

Watching the #49ers’ offensive line play on the All-22...what is Mike McGlinchey trying to do on this block?



His pressures forces Mullens into an errant throw (one that shouldn’t have been made, but still). pic.twitter.com/agNvt4y9Ei — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 6, 2020

But did McGlinchey struggle this much during training camp? His head coach doesn't seem to think so. “Mike had as good of a camp as he’s had here in his third year, so I was really excited about Mike going into the season,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game. “I don’t think he was as bad as advertised. I think when he has had some bad plays, it has looked bad and those stick out all the time with an O-lineman. And he’s had too many of those in a game." Going forward, Shanahan still sees McGlinchey as a potential top-tier offensive lineman, even if he's dealing with a momentary setback. "Mike’s played at a high level here for two years, and I think there’s a lot of parts of Mike’s game that he’s a lot better at this year than he has been in the past," Shanahan said. "But you get toward the end of the game in two-minute situations, and he had some bad-looking plays which stick out, that’s part of being an O-lineman. "But by no means do I think he’s had a step back. We’ve just got to clean up some stuff. He’s got to be a little more efficient throughout the game because he has gotten better, but it doesn’t matter if you have a few bad ones.”

J.J. Jansen Becomes a Super Hero The most tenured former Notre Dame player currently in the NFL is Carolina Panther long snapper J.J. Jansen, who will soon have played in the more games for the franchise than all but one player. Yet, given the responsibilities of his position, Jansen generally goes unnoticed, which is a good thing. If a fanbase knows their long snapper by name, it usually because too many snaps are going over the punters head. But in week three against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jansen made a play that earned him some positive press. On a punt near the 50-yard line, Jansen sprinted upfield and caught a bouncing football just before it entered the end zone and tossed it back to a teammate. This resulted in the next drive for the Chargers beginning at their own one-yard line.

Not even Chris Wallace can screw this up: JJ Jansen downing the ball at the one. Make field position great again. 🥴🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/xdP0Oo3NuZ — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) September 30, 2020

The earned him lots of fanfare, and the Panther's social media account even released a graphic of the Jansen donning a superhero cape:

Then a hero comes along... pic.twitter.com/OkjrAaLvp4 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 28, 2020

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Four Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was back on the practice squad for the Jets and did not play in their 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season.

Interesting move with Le'Veon Bell expecting to come off IR next week. Jets now have Bell, Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage, rookie La'Mical Perine, now Ty Johnson and Josh Adams on the practice squad.



It's literally the one position where they have good depth. https://t.co/y3woM6l8FZ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 2, 2020

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Played special teams in the Bears’ 19-11 loss to over the Indianapolis Colts. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Did not play in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury ... Was placed on Injured Reserve after week two.

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: On four targets had two catches for 28 yards in a 31-17 win over the Washington Football team … Has 10 catches for 111 yards on the season. One of Boykin's receptions on Sunday came on a fake punt:

🚨 FAKE PUNT ALERT 🚨



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/ksCoINOB5h — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Game versus Tennessee was postponed after several Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 … On the season, has six catches for 151 yards, a touchdown, eight rushing yards and four tackles. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Did not appear to play in the Colts' win over the Bears ... Came off of Injured Reserve last week and practiced, so Day could be in the rotation going forward. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Hauled in two catches for 22 yards on six targets in a 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals … On the season, has eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Played and special teams in the Jets’ loss to the Broncos ... On the season, has three tackles. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings … Has 18 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns this season.

A healthy Will Fuller is obviously a difference-maker. Light a candle and pray for those hamstrings each weekend. pic.twitter.com/gLOWA1uhTC — r-y-a-n (@StillRyanFive) October 5, 2020

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Played special teams and recorded one tackle in the Los Angeles's loss to Tampa Bay... This was the first tackle of his NFL career. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the Panthers’ win over the Chargers ... He also recently received some recognition for his success in Carolina:

Long snapper JJ Jansen is about to pass Steve Smith on the team’s all-time games played list and has a shot to catch John Kasay at No. 1.

Yet, you never hear about him. Why that’s a good thing - for Jansen and the Panthers.https://t.co/6LYgSGHIhv — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 2, 2020

• Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Played defense and special teams in the Bengals win over the Jaguars … On the season, has four tackles.

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Targeted once in the Bears loss to the Colts ... On the season, has one catch for 12 yards. • Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Played defense and special teams in the Giants' 17-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams … On the season, has 18 tackles (one for loss), one pass deflection and a pick. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played every offensive snap at center in a loss to the Vikings. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Dominated in the Cowboys' 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns and did not allow a quarterback pressure all game.

Just another day at the office for Zack Martin on Sunday:



-Pressures allowed: 0

-Pass Blocking Grade: 86.8

-Run Blocking Grade: 93.1#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/IeA7lfu93q — PFF DAL Cowboys (@PFF_Cowboys) October 6, 2020

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle in the 49ers’ 25-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the Colts’ win over the Bears.

There's no avoiding a Quenton Nelson pancake #Colts: pic.twitter.com/omNP3yr3WT — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) October 5, 2020

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: After was inactive in week two, played defense and special teams in the Lions' 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Started for the first time this season and finished with three tackles (one for loss), a sack and three quarterback hits in the Lions’ loss to the New Orleans Saints ... On the season, has 10 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and four quarterback hits. • Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Recorded two tackles (one for loss) in the Panthers' 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals ... On the season, has 13 tackles (one for loss).

Quietly, Troy Pride, Jr., is doing a great job today stopping the underneath stuff and the run.



Big play here down near the goal line.#KeepPounding #AZvsCAR pic.twitter.com/SekWeHW8YM — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) October 4, 2020

• CJ Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Played special teams in the Texans' loss to the Vikings ... Has one carry for one yard on the season. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Los Vegas Raiders: After he was called up from the Raiders' practice squad, had two carries for 13 yards in a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Played defense and special teams in the Chargers' loss to the Buccaneers … Has four tackles on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed two receptions for 19 yards in the Vikings' win against the Texans … On the season, has six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded three tackles in a win over the Texans … On the season, has 21 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections and a pick. Only played a portion of the game, as he was ejected on a questionable helmet-to-helmet call:

Harrison Smith CLEARLY leading with his shoulder



Helmet-to-helmet doesn’t happen if the #Texans tight end doesn’t lower his head pic.twitter.com/shjCsr35SR — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) October 4, 2020

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded seven tackles in the Cowboys loss to the Browns … On the season, has 39 tackles (fourth in the NFL), 1.5 TFL and two pass deflections. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Started and caught two passes for 30 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... On the season, has three receptions for 37 yards. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Was inactive in the Packers' win over the Atlanta Falcons. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: Inactive in the Ravens' win over Washington due to a shoulder injury... Should be back next weekend:

Ravens coach John Harbaugh provided injury updates:



-LT Ronnie Stanley: He's "very hopeful" he can play Sunday

-DE Derek Wolfe: He "should be fine" to play

-DT Justin Madubuike is "close" to playing



"We're in good shape going forward," Harbaugh said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 5, 2020

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was targeted six times for four catches and 20 yards in the Giants’ loss to the Rams … On the season, has 14 catches for 103 yards ... Also got in a brawl with Rams' defensive back Jalen Ramsey after the game.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles (1.5 for loss) and one quarterback hit in the Chargers' defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers … On the season, has seven tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackle for loss and five quarterback hits. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely ... Has one tackle this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: The game versus Tennessee was postponed after several Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 … On the season, has six tackles (one for loss), two sacks and eight quarterback hits.