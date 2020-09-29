With Josh Adams, CJ Prosise and Asmar Bilal all earning spots on active rosters in recent weeks, Notre Dame can now claim 34 NFL players for the 2020 season. Plus, there's a handful of former Fighting Irish players scrapping for roster spots on practice squads throughout the league. For this week's Irish in the Pros, I thought a fun exercise would be to craft a fantasy NFL depth chart using only former Notre Dame players on active rosters or practice squads.

A few caveats I used for putting together the roster below: - For this exercise, we're living in a reality where all players are healthy, so Notre Dame alumni such as linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive tackle Sheldon Day are available. - Since every defensive system is different, I stuck with Notre Dame’s current position names for simplicity’s sake. - I didn't take how competitive this team would actually be too seriously. Hardly any roster comprised of players from only one college would feel complete. Even Alabama, which has 57 players in the NFL, would have holes.

Offense



Quarterback



Starter: DeShone Kizer Second String: ???

Not to add fuel to the fire for Notre Dame fans frustrated with Brian Kelly's ability to develop quarterback, but this position is the only obvious glaring hole Notre Dame has in the NFL — unfortunate given that it's the most important in all of team sports. The only option is former second-round pick DeShone Kizer, currently on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad. He does have 15 career NFL starts but all came as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and he wasn't thrown a pass since his stint as Aaron Rodgers backup for the Green Bay Packers in 2018. His overall numbers: 3,081 yards (with a 53.1 completion percentage), 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. After Kizer, the next best option would be to beg Fox Sports to allow Brady Quinn to leave the announcers booth and suit up.



Running Back



Starter: Josh Adams Second String: CJ Prosise Reserves: Dexter Williams, Theo Riddick, Tony Jones Jr.

This is probably the second weakest position on the team after quarterback. Presumed starter Josh Adams and all three potential backups were either on practice squads at the start of the season or still are. Through week three of the season, Adams and Prosise are the only two backs to play and they have a combined four carries for nine yards and a touchdown, plus two receptions for 14 yards. If healthy, there's a chance this could be a serviceable running back rotation, but it's also safe to say this Notre Dame NFL squad would have the worst backfield currently in the league.



Wide Receiver



Boundary: Chase Claypool Slot: Golden Tate Field: Will Fuller V Reserves: Miles Boykin, Equanimeous St. Brown

This wide receiver corp has some talent and is comprised of a first-round pick (Will Fuller V), two seconds-rounders (Golden Tate and Chase Claypool), a third-rounder (Miles Boykin) and a seventh-rounder (Equanimeous St. Brown). The biggest advantage this unit has going for it is the players actually fit quite well with one another. Claypool provides the big-bodied receiver, who is a quality blocker with big-play ability. Even at the age of 32, Tate is still plenty quick and led the NFL yards after the catch over the last five seasons. Then Fuller is still one of the fastest wideouts in the league, more than capable of taking the top off of the defense. Combined this group has 400 yards and two touchdowns in eight games played this season. The reserves are also solid. In Boykin, this team will have a solid possession receiver who is a more than willing blocker. When healthy, St. Brown also has the potential to really impact a game and, at the end of training camp, was considered the fourth wide receiver option on a talented Green Bay Packer team. This is also a particularly fast group of wide receivers, with St. Brown running the slowest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine with a 4.48, followed by Boykin at (4.43), Claypool and Tate (4.42) and Fuller V (4.32).



Tight End



Starter: Kyle Rudolph Second String: Durham Smythe Reserves: Tyler Eifert, Cole Kmet



Kyle Rudolph has been a consistent and reliable contributor to the Minnesota Vikings offense for more than a decade, compiling more 4,193 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career. He's also a quality blocker and leader, which only boosts his argument for him starting.

Behind him is Durham Smythe. This may be a slightly controversial pick, but he's a much better blocker at this point in his career than Tyler Eifert and catches the ball well when targeted. Either way, both will play. On an ordinary roster, the general manager won't keep four tight ends but Cole Kmet is too talented not to hold onto.



Offensive Line



Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley Left Guard: Quenton Nelson Center: Nick Martin Right Guard: Zack Martin Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey Tackle Reserve: Sam Young Interior Reserves: Alex Bars, Sam Mustipher

Was there any doubt at which position group would be the best on the team? This collection of offensive linemen would easily be the best starting unit in the NFL, with three members of last year's All-Pro team in Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson and Zack Martin.

The rest of the offensive fills out nicely with Nick Martin as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and Mike McGlinchey starting at right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. What's wild is four of them started for the 2015 Notre Dame team. The hope for this unit is that it's so good that it can mask some of the team's deficiencies at quarterback and running back. For instance, it seems reasonable even borderline practice squad players could rush for 100 yards while running behind three All-Pro linemen and McGlinchey? Perhaps Kizer wouldn't make anywhere near as many mistakes as he did in Cleveland if he had more time to throw? This group wouldn't be without flaws (McGlinchey still struggles in pass protection) but they'd be able to run the football and become the identity of this pretend NFL team. Sam Young and Alex Bars are both quality reserve linemen in the league and would be ready to play in a pinch if any of the starters went down. Every NFL roster needs a minimum of eight offensive linemen and Sam Mustipher helps the squad meet that number.

Defense



Secondary



Field Corner: Troy Pride Jr. Free Safety: Julian Love Strong Safety: Harrison Smith Boundary Corner: Bennett Jackson Reserve Defensive Backs: Matthias Farley, Cole Luke, Jalen Elliott

This group is strong at the safety position with Julian Love and Harrison Smith manning the back end of the defense, but the corners would likely struggle, given that Troy Pride Jr. is still a rookie learning the ropes and Bennett Jackson is more of a safety at the NFL level. Another option would be to put Love to corner, where he was a consensus All-American in college, but there's a reason he made the switch for the New York Giants. Plus, it doesn't make a lot of sense to remove a potential strength only to still be weak at corner. Matthias Farley, Cole Luke and Jalen Elliott round the depth chart at defensive back, with Farley function as a serviceable backup, but it's hard to know what we'd get out of Luke and Elliott.



Linebacker



Mike: Jaylon Smith Buck: Asmar Bilal Rover: Drue Tranquill Reserves: ???

The linebacking corp possesses two quality NFL starters in Jaylon Smith (a Pro Bowler this past season) and Drue Tranquill, who is excellent in pass coverage and a quality tackler. Asmar Bilal, on the other hand, has only played one special teams snap this season and would be the weak link of this unit. Would the athleticism and instincts of the other two starters be able to help mask Bilal's lack of experience? The other issue is there is zero depth at this position — a troubling sign when you consider that in real life both Tranquill and Bilal are already on injured reserve.



Defensive Line



Weakside Defensive End: Romeo Okwara Nose Tackle: Sheldon Day Defensive Tackle: Jerry Tillery Strongside End: Stephon Tuitt Reserve Ends: Khalid Kareem, Isaac Rochell, Julian Okwara Reserve Tackles: ???

The defensive line should be the strength of the all-Notre Dame defense. The stud of the group is defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who in three games already has two sacks and eight quarterback hits. He also adds position flexibility because, at 6-6 and 303 pounds, he's more than capable of sliding to the interior of the defensive line and taking on double teams. Sheldon Day isn't anywhere near as dominant as Tuitt, but he did start in the Super Bowl for the 49ers last season and has put together a solid NFL career thus far. The wild card of this group is Jerry Tillery. In three games this year, he has shown he's capable of getting after the quarterback as he did in college, but will he be consistent enough to rely on as a starter? Romeo Okwara is currently coming off the bench for the Lions right now, but he's shown he can be a solid starting defensive end, especially in 2018 when he had 7.5 sacks for the Giants. Meanwhile, Khalid Kareem, Isaac Rochell and Julian Okwara all add solid depth to the defensive end positions.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Two Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Did not play in the Jets' 36-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season.

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Played special teams in the Bears' 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: A week after he was called up from the practice squad, was played on injured reserve prior to the Chargers' 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers due to a calf injury.

Chargers place Melvin Ingram, Justin Jones, Asmar Bilal on IR https://t.co/ED18a2e7JG — OLineDLinenews (@olinedlinenews) September 27, 2020

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: On two targets had one catches for eight yards in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Has eight catches for 83 yards on the season.

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Grabbed one reception for 24 yards in the Steelers’ 28-21 win over the Houston Texans … He also fumbled the ball, which fortunately went out of bounds and had one special teams tackle … On the season, has six catches for 151 yards, a touchdown, eight rushing yards and four tackles. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Did not play in the Colts' win over the Jets ... After starting the season on injured reserve, Day is expected to practice this week and could return as early as week four. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Hauled in two catches for 11 yards in a 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins … On the season, has six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Played three defensive snaps and special teams in the Jets’ loss to the Colts ... On the season, has three tackles. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' loss to the Steelers … Has 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown this season. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Played special teams snaps in an overtime loss to the Panthers. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the Panthers’ win over the Chargers. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Had two tackles on limited snaps in the Bengals’ 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles … On the season, has four tackles.

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Played 26 offensive snaps and special teams in the Bears win against the Falcons... on the season, has one catch for 12 yards • Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Finished with 11 tackles the Giants’ 36-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers … On the season, has 18 tackles (one for loss), one pass deflection and a pick.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played every offensive snap at center in a loss to the Steelers. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas' 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There's also some buzz from him to temporarily move to right tackle:

Film room: 3 things learned from Cowboys-Seahawks, including why Zack Martin should start at RT until La’el Collins returns https://t.co/TAidk5Vbur — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) September 29, 2020

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle in the 49ers' win over the Giants … After allowing three quarterback pressures last week, McGlinchey was much improved in pass protection against the Giants.

Allowed Pressures, #49ers' offensive line:



1. Laken Tomlinson, 4

2. Daniel Brunskill, 2

3. Ben Garland, 1



Mike McGlinchey and Trent Williams didn't allow a single pressure.



Williams has allowed 2 pressures in 3 weeks. DOMINANT. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 28, 2020

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the Colts’ win over the Jets. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: After was inactive in week two, played defense and special teams in the Lions' 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Finished with two tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit in the Lions’ win over the Cardinals ... On the season, has seven tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit. • Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in the Panthers' win over the Chargers, recording three tackles ... On the season, has 11 tackles. • CJ Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: After was promoted from the practice squad in week two, had one carry for one yard in the Texans loss to the Steelers.

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Played defense and special teams in the Chargers' loss to the Panthers … Has four tackles on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed two receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown (which was spectacular) in the Vikings' 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans … On the season, has four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded nine tackles (one for loss), a pass deflection and an interception in a 31-30 week three loss to the Tennessee Titans… On the season, has 18 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections and a pick.

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded eight tackles (one for loss) in the Cowboys loss to the Seahawks … On the season, has 32 tackles (tied for fourth in the NFL), 1.5 TFL and two pass deflections.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Returned to the starting line up and caught his first pass of the season for seven yards in the Dolphins win over the Jaguars. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Was placed on injured reserve last week and missed that Packers' 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: Started in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was targeted seven times for five catches and 36 yards in the Giants’ loss to the 49ers … On the season, has 10 catches for 83 yards.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded one tackle in the Chargers' defeat at the hands of the Panthers … On the season, has four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hits. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely ... Has one tackle this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Had four tackles (two for loss), one sack and four quarterback hits in a 28-21 win over the Houston Texans … On the season, has six tackles (one for loss), two sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Stephon Tuitt swim move for the sack #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XAzkejlWR6 — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) September 29, 2020