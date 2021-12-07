Irish in the NFL: Double digit stops for Tranquill, Wright's first TD

Los Angeles Charges linebacker Drue Tranquill recorded his third double-digit tackle performance of his NFL career in a 41-22 win at Cincinnati. The two-time captain for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2017-18) tied for a team lead with ten tackles, including one sack, in the week 13 win for the 7-5 Chargers. Los Angeles entered the contest ranked last in the league in rushing defense, but held the Bengals to just 95 yards rushing. "I think that when you look at the statistics, the statistics don't always tell the full story," Tranquill said Monday. "Strategically, how we were playing the game, it was to put a roof over the coverage and eliminate explosive plays — make offenses drive down the field, and then play great red-zone defense. You don't want to be the 32nd-worst run defense. That certainly caught our eye. We've made some changes. I think that we've just emphasized technique more than anything; technique and assignment. Once guys have understood those things more, it has allowed guys to play more physical, play faster. It's certainly helped our defense here in the in these last few games."



Here is the NFL Week 13 rundown for each former Notre Dame player

• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Active, but did not play in the 49ers 30-23 loss at Seattle. San Francisco is 6-6 on the season. Banks is listed as the second-string right guard. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Logged his second start of the season in a 33-22 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. … Has appeared in all 12 games, with two starts, for 4-8 Chicago. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was on the active roster for New Orleans’ 27-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but he did not play a snap … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the 5-7 Saints. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not log a snap or stat at wide receiver in the Ravens’ 20-19 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards for 8-4 Baltimore. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught two passes for 52 yards in the Steelers 20-19 home win over the Ravens. Also added one rush for two yards. Has played in ten.of 12 games for the 6-5-1 Steelers, and recorded 39 catches for 660 yards and one touchdown plus nine rushes for 54 yards.

• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Detroit’s 29-27 home win over the Minnesota Vikings … Has been the long snapper in all 12 contests for the 1-10-1 Lions. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: The 6-6 Cleveland Browns had a week 13 bye. Day remains on the active roster. Has appeared in three games, recording 8 tackles (2 solo), and a half sack. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 20-9 home win over road win over the New York Giants … Has played in all 13 contests for the 6-7 Miami Dolphins, starting in 12. • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Active, but did not register a stat in the Lions' 29-27 home win over the Minnesota Vikings … Has dressed for six games this season and recorded six tackles (four solo) for the 1-10-1 Lions. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: The Titans had a week 13 bye … Has been active for all 12 games and notched 10 tackles, 7 solo, and a forced fumble for 8-4 Tennessee. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 6-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Was active but did not log a stat or snap in the Chargers’ 41-22 win at Cincinnati … Has played in eight games with two starts for 8-4 Los Angeles, and compiled 30 tackles (18 solo) and one interception. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: On active roster as a backup center. Has appeared in four games for the 9-3 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 8-4 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: The Panthers had a week 13 bye. Has served all season as the Panthers' primary long-snapper. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Recorded one tackle in the Rams' 37-7 home win over Jacksonville. … Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and has seen action in eight contests for the 8-4 Rams. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: On the Saints' active roster, but did not record a stat in a 27-17 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Has appeared in six games this season, with two starts. Has 38 carries for 106 yards and four catches for 10 yards. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster, but did not record a stat in a 41-22 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve. Has logged snaps in four games this season for the 7-5 Bengals, with two tackles.

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught three passes for 41 yards in a 33-22 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals … Has started all 12 games for the 4-8 Bears and notched 40 catches for 402 yards. • Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Currently on the active roster. Has played in four games for the 1-10-1 Lions, with one start. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had three tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup in a 20-9 road loss at Miami… Has started three games and appeared in all 12 for the 4-8 Giants, compiling 36 tackles (14 solo), a half sack, seven passes defended and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center but did not play in Las Vegas’ 17-15 home loss to Washington … Has been active in all 12 games for the 6-6 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 27-17 road win at New Orleans … Has started the last 11 games for the 8-4 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Had started at right tackle in each of the first eight games for 6-6 San Francisco. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Anchored Chicago’s line in a 33-22 home loss to Chicago … Has started all 12 games at center for the 4-8 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in Indianapolis’ 31-0 win at Houston and helped his team rush for 238 yards. Has started each of the ten games he has appeared in for the 7-6 Colts.

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded one solo tackle in a 30-17 home loss to Tampa Bay … Has appeared in all 12 games, with seven starts, for 5-7 Atlanta and compiled 24 tackles with 1.0 sack. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Recorded a sack, two tackles, and a fumble recovery in Detroit's 29-27 home win over Minnesota … Has appeared in 11 games for 1-10-1 Detroit, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 1-10-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: The Browns had a week 13 bye. Recorded 13 tackles in a week 12 loss at Baltimore. Started six of the nine games he has played in for the 6-6 Browns, and has recorded 47 tackles (30 solo), four passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Made two tackles, one solo, and recorded a QB hit in the Colts 31-0 win at Houston … Has 11 tackles in eight game appearances for the 7-6 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Had two catches for 18 yards in the Giants' 20-9 road loss to Miami… Has played in 11 contests and made eight starts for 4-8 New York, and compiled 19 catches for 165 yards and one score.

• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Waived by the New Orleans Saints on November 23rd, and signed to the practice squad on November 25th. Was not on the active roster for the 5-7 Saints' 27-17 home loss to Dallas. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Made one catch for 35 yards in the Rams' 37-7 home win over Jacksonville … Has five catches for 73 yards, plus four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles (five solo) on special teams for 8-4 Los Angeles. Has appeared in nine games with one start. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made five tackles (4 solo) in a 29-27 road loss at Detroit. Has started each of the ten games he has appeared in this season, and compiled 68 tackles (48 solo), two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defended for the 5-7 Vikings. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Free Agent: Has not hooked on with another team since being waived by 9-3 Green Bay Nov. 1 … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7, one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys prior to being waived. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Did not record a catch in the Dolphins' 20-7 home win over the New York Giants. Has been active in all 13 games with eight starts for the 6-7 Dolphins while posting 25 receptions for 253 yards. • Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ), WR, Green Bay Packers: The 9-3 Packers had a week 13 bye. Has appeared in nine games], and compiled six receptions for 62 yards and four rushing attempts for 36 yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … Played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season for the 8-4 Ravens. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded a tackle and a QB hit in the Chargers' 41-22 win at Cincinnati … Has started ten of 11 games for the 7-5 Chargers and compiled 30 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Tied for a team high 10 tackles (6 solo and one sack) in the Chargers' 41-22 win at Cincinnati. Also added a pass defended and a QB hit… Has appeared in ten games with four starts for 7-5 Los Angeles and notched 56 tackles (33 solo) with 1-5 sacks and 1 pass defended. • Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: The Panthers' had a week 13 bye. Has appeared in all 12 games and made ten starts for the 5-7 Panthers, and compiled 13 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown … Also has two rushing attempts for seven yards and one score. • Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions: Caught his first career touchdown, a 23 yard score, in the Lions' 29-27 home win over Minnesota, and had two catches for 28 yards in the game. Has four catches for 42 yards in six game appearance this season.