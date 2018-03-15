Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Plano (Texas) Plano West defensive end Shemar Pearl wants to live in opposing backfields during his senior season in 2018.
Pearl, the No. 46 weakside defensive end in the class of 2019, said other than winning a state championship, getting to the quarterback is his biggest goal for his final season of high school football.
“I want to at least have double digit sacks,” Pearl said. “That’s it so far. I’m going to write them down, but I don’t remember all of them.”
That final season won’t begin for Pearl for a while, but the Texas talent said he’s spending his offseason training constantly.
Specifically, Pearl said he’s working on strength.
“I’ve just been in the weight room I would say,” Pearl told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Especially doing some drills.”
Pearl hopes that the lifting will help him get the sacks he desires, and said there’s one trait of his game he knows needs to improve if he wants to get through the Texas offensive linemen he’ll face off against all season.
“I would say explosiveness,” Pearl said. “I can see myself being more explosive, so that’s what I’ve been working on, and my hands.”
Plano finished the season with zero wins in 2017, and Pearl definitely hopes to turn that around.
The talented Texan said he prefers to be a quiet force.
“I’m a leader, but not vocally,” Pearl said. “I lead by example.”
As far as recruiting goes, Pearl currently holds offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Missouri, SMU and others, and is hoping to eventually take a visit to Notre Dame.
