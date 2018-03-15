Plano (Texas) Plano West defensive end Shemar Pearl wants to live in opposing backfields during his senior season in 2018.

Pearl, the No. 46 weakside defensive end in the class of 2019, said other than winning a state championship, getting to the quarterback is his biggest goal for his final season of high school football.

“I want to at least have double digit sacks,” Pearl said. “That’s it so far. I’m going to write them down, but I don’t remember all of them.”

That final season won’t begin for Pearl for a while, but the Texas talent said he’s spending his offseason training constantly.

Specifically, Pearl said he’s working on strength.

“I’ve just been in the weight room I would say,” Pearl told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Especially doing some drills.”