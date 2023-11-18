SOUTH BEND, Ind. — On a day when the Notre Dame football program made a nod to its history, it unfurled a new tradition.

After the 19th-ranked Irish took care of business, beating Wake Forest 45-7 on Saturday in the 500th game in Notre Dame Stadium history, the new Victory Monogram made its debut, being illuminated on the south side of the Irish Athletics Center.

Like the Chicago Cubs’ "W" flag, the Victory Monogram will be lit at Notre Dame’s indoor practice facility after every Notre Dame football win, moving forward.

Household versions of the Victory Monogram, that are connected to the internet, will be made available to fans in upcoming seasons through a partnership between the university's Innovation Lab and the athletic department.

Outgoing Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, an honorary captain for Saturday’s game, came up with the idea of wanting to find a way for Irish fans worldwide to join in on the victory celebrations.