News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Irish Coffee: Dead Period May Not Be So 'Dead' For Notre Dame Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

N7c3pfjzzkt8oivf3gax
Mississippi cornerback Caleb Offord will announce his decision on July 4. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The dead period is officially upon us.

No, that doesn’t mean the recruiting apocalypse is here, so you stop channeling your Rick Grimes. It also doesn’t mean that the craziness of the process will come to a sudden, crashing halt.

So what is the ‘dead period’?

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}