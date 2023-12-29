Almost lost amid the precise execution of another brilliant Al Golden defensive game plan and quarterback Steve Angeli’s sparkling starting debut was 16th-ranked Notre Dame’s biggest question mark heading into the 90th Sun Bowl on Friday.

Its makeshift offensive line.

Not that any lasting conclusions for 2024 could be forged regarding a unit that included the third true freshman in school history — Charles Jagusah — starting at left tackle. But there were plenty of positive impressions left behind by the 2023 reserve-heavy group in a 40-8 mauling of 19th-ranked Oregon State in El Paso, Texas.

Yes, the Beavers had opt-outs, but none on a veteran defensive line that had helped Oregon State (8-5) to the best showing in run defense (15th going into bowl season) among the 13 opponents Notre Dame (10-3) faced this season.

And with no All-American Audric Estimé in their backfield — a 1,000-plus yard rusher prepping for the NFL Draft — the Irish outrushed the Beavers, 236-2. The 236 yards match the second-most rushing yardage Notre Dame had amassed all season and only the second time this season the Irish broke the 200-yard mark against a Power 5 team.

The 2 yards rushing allowed by the Irish defense represented the fewest accrued against a Notre Dame defense since 2005 (Stanford, minus-11).

Oregon State, ninth nationally in sacks coming into the game, did record a couple, but that’s actually one fewer than what the Beavers averaged during the regular season.

The Irish dominated the game in virtually every other facet as well, including outgaining the Beavers, 444-197. That’s the third time the nation’s No. 8 team in total defense under defensive coordinator Golden held an opponent to less than 200 yards.

Oregon State converted just one of its nine third-down attempts, and that wasn’t until less than 2 minutes remained in the game and against the Irish reserves, who also gave up the Beavers’ only score.

Whether Angeli is wearing an Irish uniform next season or not, he put up the kind of numbers that suggests he could start for someone and what he had been producing in a reserve role. This time he did it as the focus on an opposing defensive coordinator’s game plan for the first time.

And the sophomore, starting in place of opt-out Sam Hartman, responded with a 14-of-18 showing for 212 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions — translating to a 231.7 pass-efficiency rating — before giving way to freshman Kenny Minchey with 6:17 left in the game.

Former walk-on wide receiver Jordan Faison, a freshman lacrosse player, was named the game’s MVP after catching five passes for 115 yards and a TD. Senior defensive end Jordan Botelho was awarded the Lineman of the Game trophy. Kicker Spencer Shrader garnered the award for Special Teams Player of the Game.