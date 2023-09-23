Maybe it wouldn’t have changed the heartbreak that unfolded in the final seconds at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night, but the ninth-ranked Irish could love a do-over of getting to play defense on the final two plays with a full complement of 11 players.

Instead, the fact that sixth-ranked Ohio State’s incomplete pass into the end zone, followed by a one-yard plunge by 233-pound converted linebacker Chip Trayanum as time seemingly expired came against only 10 ND defenders adds to the hangover Irish head coach Marcus Freeman must assuage over the next six days.

The officials, after review, put one second back on the clock.

Ohio State (4-0), meanwhile, only emerges with an inside track toward a College Football berth but with as many as two more Top 10 showdowns still to come following its 17-14 survival Saturday night.

Notre Dame (4-1) still has a path, but it narrowed considerably on Saturday night. The best news is the Irish didn’t fail the eye test when it comes to a team that still might have its best football ahead of it.

New contributors continue to emerge. Quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t shine statistically for the first time in an ND uniform, but he did show toughness and savvy. And the Irish may have a defense that can grow to be dominant if it can amp up the pass rush.

That may be the biggest disappointment other than the last-second math problems, that the Irish couldn’t rattle a talented but inexperienced Buckeye QB Kyle McCord when it mattered most.











