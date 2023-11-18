Notre Dame’s freshman receivers didn’t literally fall in line with the Senior Day theme at Notre Dame Stadium, unless you consider their collective coming of age Saturday against Wake Forest as a parting gift for sixth-year QB Sam Hartman.

Rico Flores Jr. produced the first 100-yard (or more) receiving game by an Irish wide receiver since the Jan. 1, 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Marcus Freeman’s first game as ND’s head football coach. And he (8 catches for 102 yards) and fellow frosh Jordan Faison (4 for 39) and Jaden Greathouse (3 for 71) helped Hartman bounce back from his second-worst statistical game of his career in No. 19 Notre Dame’s 45-7 dispatching of Hartman’s former team in his last-ever game at Notre Dame Stadium.

It also happened to be the 500th-ever game in the facility and the first game in which the new Victory Monogram was lit up in the nearby Irish Athletics Center to punctuate the win.

Hartman completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns — a 198.2 pass-efficiency rating — with two of the scores going to freshmen before giving way to sophomore backup Steve Angeli early in the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest (4-7), ranked 63 nationally in total defense coming into the game, wasn’t formidable enough to provide a referendum on whether Notre Dame’s offense and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker has found their stride, but the Irish (8-3) recovered from an initial ugly three-and-out to start the game and put him 450 total yards, convert five of 10 third downs and their only fourth-down try and avoid giving up a sack with two new offensive line starters in the lineup.

Junior running back Audric Estimé, in perhaps his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, ran for 115 yards on 22 carries and a TD.

The nation’s No. 7 defense held the Hartman-less Demon Deacon offense to under 100 yards passing, with redshirt junior Michael Kerns making his first career start in place of demoted starter Mitch Griffis. Wake was held to 232 yards, had a field goal blocked by Javontae Jean-Baptiste and yielded an onside kick to the Irish.

Grad senior nose guard Howard Cross III led the Irish defense with nine tackles.



