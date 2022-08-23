Inside Xavier Watts' journey as a two-way player for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The question that Xavier Watts can’t answer and doesn’t need one from anyone else at this point is where is all this headed? This being Watts becoming a two-way experiment for the fifth-ranked Notre Dame football team, now just a little more than a week and a half before it takes on the highest-ranked opponent that it has ever faced in a season opener, in No. 2 and host Ohio State on Sept. 3 (7:30 p.m. EDT; ABC-TV). In the here and now, the 6-foot, 193-pound junior is a wide receiver/safety with zero career catches and 15 career tackles. And yet he possesses enough promise at both positions that he confutes those modest numbers and makes it plausible to imagine him as a starter at either one in 2023.

Meanwhile in 2022, he’s a wild card, a safety net and unselfish enough to risk his ascending status as a defensive back to bolster a duct-taped wide receiver corps. “Coach (Marcus) Freeman asked me if I wanted to play both sides,” Watts said Monday after practice No. 15 of training camp and the last one before fall-semester classes started Tuesday morning. “And of course, I’m not going to turn that down. That’s a great opportunity to help the team, especially wide receivers. I just wanted to step out of my comfort zone. “You come to Notre Dame to take on challenges. I feel like trying both sides of the ball is a challenge. And not a lot of people have the opportunity.” Freeman actually had the conversation with Watts in the warmup/stretching line leading into a practice, shortly after sixth-year grad slot receiver Avery Davis suffered his second season-ending ACL tear in nine months on Aug. 13. That left the Irish with seven scholarship receivers, with 16 career starts among them and 14 of those belonging to grad senior Braden Lenzy. Three of the seven are coming back from injuries — grad senior Joe Wilkins Jr. (foot fracture), sophomore Deion Colzie (knee) and Jayden Thomas (mild hamstring pull). Monday, for the first time since training camp opened on Aug. 5, all three of them were fully engaged in practice, though Colzie is still wearing a bulky knee brace. Davis looked on, as a quasi-coach, with running back Logan Diggs now wearing his No. 3 jersey. Watts, meanwhile, continues to look the part in wide receiver drills, even though his last run of practices at the position was during week 1 of last season. “Didn’t force me into anything,” Watts said of Freeman’s invitation for double duty. “Just told me the choice was mine, and if I wanted to play both ways, I could. Then I talked to (offensive coordinator Tommy) Rees and coach Freeman again, and they were both open to it. (Safeties) coach (Chris) O’Leary was as well. Again, I just wanted to challenge myself, because I feel like I have a unique skill set and I’ll be able to do both and capitalize on both.” Watts came to Notre Dame as an early enrollee in the 2020 class and one of three freshman wideouts in a group that also included Jay Brunelle and five-star prospect Jordan Johnson. Watts and Johnson each played in two games and Brunelle zero in the fall of 2020. Johnson (UCF) and Brunelle (Yale) transferred after the season. The next reception among them will be the first. Watts, though, moved to defense — rover specifically — after Notre Dame’s season-opening win at Florida State in 2021, when a run of season-ending injuries at the linebacker/rover positions (Marist Liufau, Paul Moala, Shayne Simon) prompted the move. Five weeks later, during ND’s bye week, Watts shifted to safety and began ascending at that position, particularly against the run. Injured All-America safety Kyle Hamilton took Watts under his wing and helped tutor him personally.

Injured Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis, out for the season, makes his way to take in ND's Monday practice session. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)