Inside The CFP Rankings: Week 11

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
Photo by Bill Panzica

After beating Northwestern to improve to 9-0, the Fighting Irish jumped up a spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. Notre Dame checked in at No. 3 in the latest poll.

This marked the second straight season in which the Fighting Irish climbed as high as No. 3 in the rankings.

Below is a look inside the week two polls:

GLOSSARY

REC Overall record
OREC Record of the team’s opponents (Only FBS teams included)
WREC Record of the team’s that a team has defeated (Only FBS teams)
TOP 25 Wins over teams currently ranked in the CFP Top 25
WR Wins over Power Five teams with a winning record
SOS Strength of Schedule (Per ESPN)
SOR Strength of Record (Per ESPN)GC Game Control (Per ESPN)
SOS Strength of schedule based on remaining schedule (Per ESPN)


A look at Notre Dame's resume:

* With Michigan climbing up to No. 4 in the latest ranking, Notre Dame now has the best win of any team in the country. Notre Dame beat Michigan 24-17 to start the 2018 season.

* Notre Dame currently ranks No. 1 in strength of record and No. 5 in game control.

* Of the top six teams, Notre Dame trails on Clemson in strength of schedule remaining.

* Notre Dame is tied for third with most wins (4) over Power 5 teams with a winning record. LSU (5) and Michigan (5) lead the way.

* Notre Dame faces current No. 13 Syracuse on Nov. 17. Should the Orange beat Louisville on Friday night they will enter that matchup with an 8-2 record and will give the Irish a chance for a big late-season win.

