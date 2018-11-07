After beating Northwestern to improve to 9-0, the Fighting Irish jumped up a spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. Notre Dame checked in at No. 3 in the latest poll.

This marked the second straight season in which the Fighting Irish climbed as high as No. 3 in the rankings.

Below is a look inside the week two polls:

GLOSSARY

REC — Overall record

OREC — Record of the team’s opponents (Only FBS teams included)

WREC — Record of the team’s that a team has defeated (Only FBS teams)

TOP 25 — Wins over teams currently ranked in the CFP Top 25

WR — Wins over Power Five teams with a winning record

SOS — Strength of Schedule (Per ESPN)

SOR — Strength of Record (Per ESPN)GC — Game Control (Per ESPN)

SOS — Strength of schedule based on remaining schedule (Per ESPN)