Inside The CFP Rankings: Week 11
After beating Northwestern to improve to 9-0, the Fighting Irish jumped up a spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. Notre Dame checked in at No. 3 in the latest poll.
This marked the second straight season in which the Fighting Irish climbed as high as No. 3 in the rankings.
Below is a look inside the week two polls:
GLOSSARY
REC — Overall record
OREC — Record of the team’s opponents (Only FBS teams included)
WREC — Record of the team’s that a team has defeated (Only FBS teams)
TOP 25 — Wins over teams currently ranked in the CFP Top 25
WR — Wins over Power Five teams with a winning record
SOS — Strength of Schedule (Per ESPN)
SOR — Strength of Record (Per ESPN)GC — Game Control (Per ESPN)
SOS — Strength of schedule based on remaining schedule (Per ESPN)
A look at Notre Dame's resume:
* With Michigan climbing up to No. 4 in the latest ranking, Notre Dame now has the best win of any team in the country. Notre Dame beat Michigan 24-17 to start the 2018 season.
* Notre Dame currently ranks No. 1 in strength of record and No. 5 in game control.
* Of the top six teams, Notre Dame trails on Clemson in strength of schedule remaining.
* Notre Dame is tied for third with most wins (4) over Power 5 teams with a winning record. LSU (5) and Michigan (5) lead the way.
* Notre Dame faces current No. 13 Syracuse on Nov. 17. Should the Orange beat Louisville on Friday night they will enter that matchup with an 8-2 record and will give the Irish a chance for a big late-season win.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.