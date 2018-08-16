Following the de-commitment of four-star Cade McNamara, now a Michigan commit, Notre Dame zeroed in on Wisconsin commit Graham Mertzas the main target at quarterback in 2019.

The Irish were optimistic about their chances with Mertz, but a visit never materialized and Notre Dame moved on.

Clark landed his offer from the Irish in late May, and backed off his pledge to Wake Forest soon after.

Notre Dame was able to get him on campus and impress him enough heading into a decision.