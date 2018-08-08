In the span of less than a month, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2019 defensive end Howard Cross went from a prospect without an Irish offer to a Notre Dame commit.

Cross picked up an offer from defensive line coach Mike Elston on April 3 and made his first trip to South Bend during the weekend of the program's annual Blue-Gold Game. That was all Cross needed to see.

After seeing everything up close, Cross felt Notre Dame had everything he was looking for in a school and there was no reason to prolong a decision announcing a commitment on the Sunday after the spring game (April 22).