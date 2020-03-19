Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara narrowed down his list of schools to seven in early February. Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M made the cut for the 6-4, 240-pounder.

Since announcing that list, Arizona State, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Washington State threw their hat into the ring as well. Simply put, Abiara's recruiting process has kept him busy.

"It's a lot more stressful than I thought, that's for sure," Abiara said.

The NCAA enacting a dead period to run through at least April 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic is adding stress to recruits across the country as well. Visits couldn't take place in February (other than the first day of the month) as it was also a dead period.