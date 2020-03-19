In-Depth With Major Notre Dame DE Target David Abiara
Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara narrowed down his list of schools to seven in early February. Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M made the cut for the 6-4, 240-pounder.
Since announcing that list, Arizona State, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Washington State threw their hat into the ring as well. Simply put, Abiara's recruiting process has kept him busy.
"It's a lot more stressful than I thought, that's for sure," Abiara said.
The NCAA enacting a dead period to run through at least April 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic is adding stress to recruits across the country as well. Visits couldn't take place in February (other than the first day of the month) as it was also a dead period.
Abiara planned to visit Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the near future but those trips are off. He hoped to take some official visits this spring and make a commitment before the start of his senior season, but the length of the dead period is unknown at this point.
Luckily for Notre Dame, they were able to get him on campus Feb. 1 for its junior day weekend. Abiara loved his time in South Bend.
"It was fun; it was great," he said. "I loved the environment and coaching staff. The academics is second to none. We had a great time up there. The part that really stuck out to me was one of the professors of business sitting down to talk to us. He's actually one of the inventors of the Keurig. That was really cool and stuck out to me."
