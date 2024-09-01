How Riley Leonard and other QBs fared in their Notre Dame starting debuts
Perhaps the most surprising statistic to come out of Duke transfer Riley Leonard's first start as a Notre Dame quarterback was zero sacks by a Texas A&M defense that was seventh nationally in that category last season.
And figured to be even more formidable in that department in 2024.
Between Leonard's guile and scrambling ability and an offensive line with a collective six previous college starts combined among the five starters Saturday night rising to the occasion at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, it turned out to be a huge contributing factor in No. 7 Notre Dame leaving with a 23-13 win over the 20th-ranked host Aggies.
"Obviously, there were sometimes I vacated the pocket a little prematurely," Leonard said. "I think they [the Irish O-line] did a phenomenal job. All credit to them in the run game and the pass game.
"These guys worked their tail off. Somebody told me before the game they had like six total starts. It is what it is. These are Notre Dame offensive linemen. They’re going to get the job done.”
And Leonard, in turn, became the 12th quarterback out of the last 13 making their Irish starting debuts, to get the job done when it came to getting a win.
Here's how every Notre Dame QB who's made at least one start since 1975 fared in the win/loss column as well as statistically in their starting debuts.
---------------------------------------------------------------
How Notre Dame's quarterbacks since 1975 have fared in their first collegiate starts (pass-efficiency rating in parentheses):
MARCUS FREEMAN ERA
• Riley Leonard, senior, Aug. 31, 2024
The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 23, No. 20 Texas A&M 13
Stats: 18-30-0 158 yards, 0 TDs (104.7); 63 yards on 12 carries
• Steve Angeli, sophomore, Dec. 29, 2023
The Bottom Line: No. 16 Notre Dame 40, No. 19 Oregon State 8
Stats: 15-19-0, 232 yards, 3 TDs (233.6); 27 yards on 8 carries.
• Sam Hartman, grad senior, Aug. 26, 2023
The Bottom Line: No. 13 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Stats: 19-23-0, 251 yards, 4 TDs (231.7); No rushing stats
• Drew Pyne, junior, Sept. 17, 2022
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 24, Cal 17
Stats: 17-23-0, 150 yards, 2 TDs (157.4); 13 yards on 6 carries
• Tyler Buchner, sophomore, Sept. 3, 2022
The Bottom Line: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10
Stats: 10-18-0, 177 yards, 0 TDs (138.2); 18 yards on 11 carries
BRIAN KELLY ERA
• Jack Coan, grad senior: Sept. 5, 2021
The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)
Stats: 26-35-1, 366 yards, 4 TDs (194.1); Minus-3 yards on 14 carries
• Ian Book, sophomore: Oct. 7, 2017
The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Stats: 17-31-2, 146 yards, 1 TD (92.14); 45 yards on 12 carries
• Brandon Wimbush, junior: Sept. 2, 2017
The Bottom Line: No. 24 Notre Dame 49, Temple 16
Stats: 17-30-1, 184 yards, 2 TDs (123.52); 106 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD
• DeShone Kizer, sophomore: Sept. 19, 2015
The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 30, No. 14 Georgia Tech 22
Stats: 21-30-1, 242 yards, 1 TD (141.81); 6 yards on 5 carries
• Malik Zaire, sophomore; Dec. 30, 2014
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 31, No. 22 LSU 28
Stats: 12-15-0, 96 yards, 1 TD (155.76); 96 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD
• Everett Golson, sophomore; Sept. 1, 2012
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 50, Navy 10
Stats: 12-18-1, 144 yards, 1 TD (141.09); Minus-8 yards on 1 carry
• Tommy Rees, freshman; Nov. 13, 2010
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 28, No. 15 Utah 3
Stats: 13-20-0, 129 yards, 3 TDs (168.68); Minus-7 yards on 2 carries
• Dayne Crist, junior; Sept. 4, 2010
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 23, Purdue 12
Stats: 19-26-0, 205 yards (152.00), 1 TD; 6 yards on 9 carries
CHARLIE WEIS ERA
• Evan Sharpley, junior; Oct. 20, 2007
The Bottom Line: No. 13 USC 38, Notre Dame 0
Stats: 17-33-1, 117 yards, 0 TDs (75.24); Minus-31 yards on 8 carries
• Jimmy Clausen, freshman; Sept. 8, 2007
The Bottom Line: No. 14 Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10
Stats: 17-32-1, 144 yards, 0 TDs (84.68); Minus-25 yards on 10 carries
* Demetrius Jones, sophomore; Sept. 1, 2007
The Bottom Line: Georgia Tech 33, Notre Dame 3
Stats: 1-3-0, 4 yards, 0 TDs (44.53); 29 yards on 12 carries
Note: This ended up being Jones' only playing time at ND *
TYRONE WILLINGHAM ERA
*Brady Quinn, freshman; Sept. 27, 2003
The Bottom Line: No. 22 Purdue 23, Notre Dame 10
Stats: 29-59-4, 297 yards, 1 TD (83.49); 25 yards on 8 carries
* Pat Dillingham, sophomore; Oct. 5, 2002
The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 31, Stanford 7
Stats: 14-27-1, 129 yards, 0 TDs (84.58); Minus-20 yards on 2 carries
BOB DAVIE ERA
* Carlyle Holiday, sophomore; Sept. 29, 2001
The Bottom Line: Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3
Stats: 6-13-2, 73 yards, 0 TDs (62.55); 23 yards on 12 carries
* Matt LoVecchio, freshman; Oct. 7, 2000
The Bottom Line: No. 25 Notre Dame 20, Stanford 14
Stats: 10-18-0, 100 yards, 2 TDs (138.89); 36 yards on 13 carries
* Gary Godsey, junior; Sept. 16, 2000
The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 23, No. 13 Purdue 21
Stats: 14-25-1, 154 yards, 0 TDs (99.74); 3 yards on 7 carries, 1 TD
* Arnaz Battle, junior; Sept. 2, 2000
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 24, No. 23 Texas A&M 10
Stats: 10-16-0, 133 yards, 2 TDs (173.57); 50 yards on 12 carries
* Eric Chappell, senior; Nov. 28, 1998
The Bottom Line: USC 10, No. 9 Notre Dame 0
Stats: 0-3-2, 0 yards, 0 TDs (minus-133.33); 33 yards on 7 carries
* Jarious Jackson, senior; Sept. 5, 1998
The Bottom Line: No. 22 Notre Dame 36, No. 5 Michigan 20
Stats: 4-10-1, 96 yards, 2 TDs (166.64); 62 yards on 16 carries
LOU HOLTZ ERA
* Tom Krug, junior; Nov. 18, 1995
The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 44, Air Force 14
Stats: 8-13-1, 96 yards, 0 TDs (108.18); 13 yards on 3 carries
* Ron Powlus, sophomore; Sept. 3, 1994
The Bottom Line: No. 3 Notre Dame 42, Northwestern 15
Stats: 18-24-0, 291 yards, 4 TDs (231.55); 6 yards on 2 carries
* Kevin McDougal, senior; Sept. 4, 1993
The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 27, Northwestern 12
Stats: 6-8-0, 135 yards, 0 TDs (216.75); minus-16 yards on 5 carries
* Paul Failla, freshman; Sept. 28, 1991
The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 45, Purdue 20
Stats: 1-1-0, 10 yards (184.00); 11 yards on 2 carries.
Note: Rick Mirer replaced Failla beginning with the second series.
* Rick Mirer, sophomore; Sept. 15, 1990
The Bottom Line: No. 1 Notre Dame 28, No. 4 Michigan 24
Stats: 14-23-1, 165 yards, 1 TD (126.78); 12 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD
* Kent Graham, freshman; Nov. 7, 1987
The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 32, Boston College 25
Stats: 6-8-1, 111 yards, 0 TDs (166.55); 7 yards on 3 carries
* Tony Rice, sophomore; Oct. 17, 1987
The Bottom Line: No. 11 Notre Dame 35, Air Force 14
Stats: 1-5-1, 10 yards, 0 TDs (minus-3.20); 70 yards on 9 carries, 2 TDs
GERRY FAUST ERA
* Terry Andrysiak, sophomore; Nov. 9, 1985
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 37, Mississippi 14
Stats: 11-15-1, 137 yards, 1 TD (158.72); minus-7 yards on 2 carries
* Scott Grooms, senior; Oct. 13, 1984
The Bottom Line: Air Force 21, Notre Dame 7
Stats: 12-35-1, 117 yards, 1 TD (66.08); minus-9 yards on 12 carries
* Steve Beuerlein, freshman; Oct. 1, 1983
The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 27, Colorado 3
Stats: 8-12-0, 133 yards, 0 TDs (159.77); no rushing attempts
* Jim O'Hara, senior; Nov. 20, 1982
The Bottom Line: Air Force 30, No. 18 Notre Dame 17
Stats: 14-23-0, 216 yards, 2 TDs (168.45); minus-21 yards on 3 carries
DAN DEVINE ERA
* Blair Kiel, freshman; Oct. 11, 1980
The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 32, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 14
Stats: 4-17-0, 35 yards, 0 TDs (40.82); 28 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD
* Mike Courey, senior; Sept. 6, 1980
The Bottom Line: No. 11 Notre Dame 31, No. 9 Purdue 10
Stats: 10-13-1, 151 yards, 1 TD; 59 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD
* Tim Koegel, sophomore; Sept. 22, 1979
The Bottom Line: No. 17 Purdue 28, No. 5 Notre Dame 22
Stats: 6-18-1, 81 yards, 1 TD (78.36); 0 yards on 4 carries
* Rusty Lisch, sophomore; Nov. 20, 1976
The Bottom Line: No. 3 Notre Dame 40, Miami (Fla.) 27
Stats: 5-11-0, 102 yards, 1 TD (153.35); 9 yards on 15 carries, 3 TDs
* Joe Montana, sophomore; Oct. 4, 1975
The Bottom Line: Michigan State 10, No. 8 Notre Dame 3
Stats: 2-5-1, 19 yards, 0 TDs (31.92); no rushing attempts
* Rick Slager, senior; Sept. 15, 1975
The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 17, Boston College 3
Stats: 7-12-0, 72 yards, 0 TDs (108.73); no rushing attempts
---------------------------------------------------------------
