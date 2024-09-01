Perhaps the most surprising statistic to come out of Duke transfer Riley Leonard's first start as a Notre Dame quarterback was zero sacks by a Texas A&M defense that was seventh nationally in that category last season.

And figured to be even more formidable in that department in 2024.

Between Leonard's guile and scrambling ability and an offensive line with a collective six previous college starts combined among the five starters Saturday night rising to the occasion at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, it turned out to be a huge contributing factor in No. 7 Notre Dame leaving with a 23-13 win over the 20th-ranked host Aggies.

"Obviously, there were sometimes I vacated the pocket a little prematurely," Leonard said. "I think they [the Irish O-line] did a phenomenal job. All credit to them in the run game and the pass game.

"These guys worked their tail off. Somebody told me before the game they had like six total starts. It is what it is. These are Notre Dame offensive linemen. They’re going to get the job done.”

And Leonard, in turn, became the 12th quarterback out of the last 13 making their Irish starting debuts, to get the job done when it came to getting a win.

Here's how every Notre Dame QB who's made at least one start since 1975 fared in the win/loss column as well as statistically in their starting debuts.

