News More News
ago football Edit

How Riley Leonard and other QBs fared in their Notre Dame starting debuts

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (13) lets a pass fly Saturday night against Texas A&M as freshman offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp (54) takes on the Aggies' pass rush.
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (13) lets a pass fly Saturday night against Texas A&M as freshman offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp (54) takes on the Aggies' pass rush. (Maria Lysaker, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Perhaps the most surprising statistic to come out of Duke transfer Riley Leonard's first start as a Notre Dame quarterback was zero sacks by a Texas A&M defense that was seventh nationally in that category last season.

And figured to be even more formidable in that department in 2024.

Between Leonard's guile and scrambling ability and an offensive line with a collective six previous college starts combined among the five starters Saturday night rising to the occasion at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, it turned out to be a huge contributing factor in No. 7 Notre Dame leaving with a 23-13 win over the 20th-ranked host Aggies.

"Obviously, there were sometimes I vacated the pocket a little prematurely," Leonard said. "I think they [the Irish O-line] did a phenomenal job. All credit to them in the run game and the pass game.

"These guys worked their tail off. Somebody told me before the game they had like six total starts. It is what it is. These are Notre Dame offensive linemen. They’re going to get the job done.”

And Leonard, in turn, became the 12th quarterback out of the last 13 making their Irish starting debuts, to get the job done when it came to getting a win.

Here's how every Notre Dame QB who's made at least one start since 1975 fared in the win/loss column as well as statistically in their starting debuts.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dmSjhCOW5KQVVZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

---------------------------------------------------------------

How Notre Dame's quarterbacks since 1975 have fared in their first collegiate starts (pass-efficiency rating in parentheses):

MARCUS FREEMAN ERA

• Riley Leonard, senior, Aug. 31, 2024

The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 23, No. 20 Texas A&M 13

Stats: 18-30-0 158 yards, 0 TDs (104.7); 63 yards on 12 carries

• Steve Angeli, sophomore, Dec. 29, 2023

The Bottom Line: No. 16 Notre Dame 40, No. 19 Oregon State 8

Stats: 15-19-0, 232 yards, 3 TDs (233.6); 27 yards on 8 carries.

• Sam Hartman, grad senior, Aug. 26, 2023

The Bottom Line: No. 13 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Stats: 19-23-0, 251 yards, 4 TDs (231.7); No rushing stats

• Drew Pyne, junior, Sept. 17, 2022

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 24, Cal 17

Stats: 17-23-0, 150 yards, 2 TDs (157.4); 13 yards on 6 carries

• Tyler Buchner, sophomore, Sept. 3, 2022

The Bottom Line: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10

Stats: 10-18-0, 177 yards, 0 TDs (138.2); 18 yards on 11 carries

BRIAN KELLY ERA

• Jack Coan, grad senior: Sept. 5, 2021

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)

Stats: 26-35-1, 366 yards, 4 TDs (194.1); Minus-3 yards on 14 carries

• Ian Book, sophomore: Oct. 7, 2017

The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Stats: 17-31-2, 146 yards, 1 TD (92.14); 45 yards on 12 carries

• Brandon Wimbush, junior: Sept. 2, 2017

The Bottom Line: No. 24 Notre Dame 49, Temple 16

Stats: 17-30-1, 184 yards, 2 TDs (123.52); 106 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

• DeShone Kizer, sophomore: Sept. 19, 2015

The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 30, No. 14 Georgia Tech 22

Stats: 21-30-1, 242 yards, 1 TD (141.81); 6 yards on 5 carries

• Malik Zaire, sophomore; Dec. 30, 2014

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 31, No. 22 LSU 28

Stats: 12-15-0, 96 yards, 1 TD (155.76); 96 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

• Everett Golson, sophomore; Sept. 1, 2012

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 50, Navy 10

Stats: 12-18-1, 144 yards, 1 TD (141.09); Minus-8 yards on 1 carry

• Tommy Rees, freshman; Nov. 13, 2010

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 28, No. 15 Utah 3

Stats: 13-20-0, 129 yards, 3 TDs (168.68); Minus-7 yards on 2 carries

• Dayne Crist, junior; Sept. 4, 2010

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 23, Purdue 12

Stats: 19-26-0, 205 yards (152.00), 1 TD; 6 yards on 9 carries

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkwNjQ1NzE3NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

CHARLIE WEIS ERA

• Evan Sharpley, junior; Oct. 20, 2007

The Bottom Line: No. 13 USC 38, Notre Dame 0

Stats: 17-33-1, 117 yards, 0 TDs (75.24); Minus-31 yards on 8 carries

• Jimmy Clausen, freshman; Sept. 8, 2007

The Bottom Line: No. 14 Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10

Stats: 17-32-1, 144 yards, 0 TDs (84.68); Minus-25 yards on 10 carries

* Demetrius Jones, sophomore; Sept. 1, 2007

The Bottom Line: Georgia Tech 33, Notre Dame 3

Stats: 1-3-0, 4 yards, 0 TDs (44.53); 29 yards on 12 carries

Note: This ended up being Jones' only playing time at ND *

TYRONE WILLINGHAM ERA

*Brady Quinn, freshman; Sept. 27, 2003

The Bottom Line: No. 22 Purdue 23, Notre Dame 10

Stats: 29-59-4, 297 yards, 1 TD (83.49); 25 yards on 8 carries

* Pat Dillingham, sophomore; Oct. 5, 2002

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 31, Stanford 7

Stats: 14-27-1, 129 yards, 0 TDs (84.58); Minus-20 yards on 2 carries

BOB DAVIE ERA

* Carlyle Holiday, sophomore; Sept. 29, 2001

The Bottom Line: Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3

Stats: 6-13-2, 73 yards, 0 TDs (62.55); 23 yards on 12 carries

* Matt LoVecchio, freshman; Oct. 7, 2000

The Bottom Line: No. 25 Notre Dame 20, Stanford 14

Stats: 10-18-0, 100 yards, 2 TDs (138.89); 36 yards on 13 carries

* Gary Godsey, junior; Sept. 16, 2000

The Bottom Line: No. 21 Notre Dame 23, No. 13 Purdue 21

Stats: 14-25-1, 154 yards, 0 TDs (99.74); 3 yards on 7 carries, 1 TD

* Arnaz Battle, junior; Sept. 2, 2000

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 24, No. 23 Texas A&M 10

Stats: 10-16-0, 133 yards, 2 TDs (173.57); 50 yards on 12 carries

* Eric Chappell, senior; Nov. 28, 1998

The Bottom Line: USC 10, No. 9 Notre Dame 0

Stats: 0-3-2, 0 yards, 0 TDs (minus-133.33); 33 yards on 7 carries

* Jarious Jackson, senior; Sept. 5, 1998

The Bottom Line: No. 22 Notre Dame 36, No. 5 Michigan 20

Stats: 4-10-1, 96 yards, 2 TDs (166.64); 62 yards on 16 carries

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lQa3JYa1FjX1QwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

LOU HOLTZ ERA

* Tom Krug, junior; Nov. 18, 1995

The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 44, Air Force 14

Stats: 8-13-1, 96 yards, 0 TDs (108.18); 13 yards on 3 carries

* Ron Powlus, sophomore; Sept. 3, 1994

The Bottom Line: No. 3 Notre Dame 42, Northwestern 15

Stats: 18-24-0, 291 yards, 4 TDs (231.55); 6 yards on 2 carries

* Kevin McDougal, senior; Sept. 4, 1993

The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 27, Northwestern 12

Stats: 6-8-0, 135 yards, 0 TDs (216.75); minus-16 yards on 5 carries

* Paul Failla, freshman; Sept. 28, 1991

The Bottom Line: No. 8 Notre Dame 45, Purdue 20

Stats: 1-1-0, 10 yards (184.00); 11 yards on 2 carries.

Note: Rick Mirer replaced Failla beginning with the second series.

* Rick Mirer, sophomore; Sept. 15, 1990

The Bottom Line: No. 1 Notre Dame 28, No. 4 Michigan 24

Stats: 14-23-1, 165 yards, 1 TD (126.78); 12 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD

* Kent Graham, freshman; Nov. 7, 1987

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 32, Boston College 25

Stats: 6-8-1, 111 yards, 0 TDs (166.55); 7 yards on 3 carries

* Tony Rice, sophomore; Oct. 17, 1987

The Bottom Line: No. 11 Notre Dame 35, Air Force 14

Stats: 1-5-1, 10 yards, 0 TDs (minus-3.20); 70 yards on 9 carries, 2 TDs

GERRY FAUST ERA

* Terry Andrysiak, sophomore; Nov. 9, 1985

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 37, Mississippi 14

Stats: 11-15-1, 137 yards, 1 TD (158.72); minus-7 yards on 2 carries

* Scott Grooms, senior; Oct. 13, 1984

The Bottom Line: Air Force 21, Notre Dame 7

Stats: 12-35-1, 117 yards, 1 TD (66.08); minus-9 yards on 12 carries

* Steve Beuerlein, freshman; Oct. 1, 1983

The Bottom Line: Notre Dame 27, Colorado 3

Stats: 8-12-0, 133 yards, 0 TDs (159.77); no rushing attempts

* Jim O'Hara, senior; Nov. 20, 1982

The Bottom Line: Air Force 30, No. 18 Notre Dame 17

Stats: 14-23-0, 216 yards, 2 TDs (168.45); minus-21 yards on 3 carries

DAN DEVINE ERA

* Blair Kiel, freshman; Oct. 11, 1980

The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 32, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 14

Stats: 4-17-0, 35 yards, 0 TDs (40.82); 28 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD

* Mike Courey, senior; Sept. 6, 1980

The Bottom Line: No. 11 Notre Dame 31, No. 9 Purdue 10

Stats: 10-13-1, 151 yards, 1 TD; 59 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD

* Tim Koegel, sophomore; Sept. 22, 1979

The Bottom Line: No. 17 Purdue 28, No. 5 Notre Dame 22

Stats: 6-18-1, 81 yards, 1 TD (78.36); 0 yards on 4 carries

* Rusty Lisch, sophomore; Nov. 20, 1976

The Bottom Line: No. 3 Notre Dame 40, Miami (Fla.) 27

Stats: 5-11-0, 102 yards, 1 TD (153.35); 9 yards on 15 carries, 3 TDs

* Joe Montana, sophomore; Oct. 4, 1975

The Bottom Line: Michigan State 10, No. 8 Notre Dame 3

Stats: 2-5-1, 19 yards, 0 TDs (31.92); no rushing attempts

* Rick Slager, senior; Sept. 15, 1975

The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 17, Boston College 3

Stats: 7-12-0, 72 yards, 0 TDs (108.73); no rushing attempts

NOTRE DAME 23, TEXAS A&M 13: Box Score

---------------------------------------------------------------

