ago football Edit

Game Balls: Jeremiyah Love, Jack Kiser shine in Notre Dame road win

Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love scored a late TD as No. 7 Notre Dame edged Texas A&M, 23-13, on Saturday night.
Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love scored a late TD as No. 7 Notre Dame edged Texas A&M, 23-13, on Saturday night. (Maria Lysaker, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

The blind-date elements of the first Notre Dame-Texas A&M football clash in 23 seasons overtook both teams’ offenses in the first half at a frenzied, sweltering Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday night.

What ensued, after the protracted feeling-out period, over the next 30 minutes of game time, won’t define either team’s season, but it certainly gives the winner, seventh-ranked Notre Dame, a head start on making a very early case for inclusion in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Irish (1-0), 23-13 victors on the road over No. 20 Texas A&M, had plenty of candidates for game balls, particularly those on the defensive side of the ball. Inside ND Sports awards just two after every Notre Dame football victory. Here are our picks:

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love

After being bottled up for the first half, the Notre Dame run game starting to find itself in the second half and rose to the occasion late in the fourth quarter when it mattered most.

Sophomore Jeremiyah Love broke through for the tie-breaking score on a 21-yard scoring run with 1:54 left in the game for a 20-13 lead. Love was ND's leading rusher with 91 yards on 14 carries, and the Irish as a team averaged 5.8 yards per carry against a team that ranked 13th nationally in run defense in 2023.

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser

This is more of a representative/leadership pick that one statistical-based, though the sixth-year grad senior did lead the Irish in tackles with eight.

But in a deafening environment, he processed coordinator Al Golden's calls from the sidelines, got his teammates lined up in the right places and helped smother the Texas A&M offense, especially when it mattered most.

Safeties Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler each came up with an interception, with Shuler's coming in his first career start. Cornerback Christian Gray, also making his first career start, had a big pass breakup on fourth down after Love's TD to seal the win.

NOTRE DAME 23, TEXAS A&M 13: Box Score

