Earlier this spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA enacted an emergency dead period that was slated to run through May 31. On Tuesday (May 12), it was announced it would be extended another month. The organization also noted that it could be prolonged even further. “The Division I Council Coordinator Committee extended the recruiting dead period through June 30,” the NCAA announced. “The committee will review the dead period dates on May 27 and could extend the dead period at that time.” The obvious impact of the dead period is June official visits that various college coaching staffs, including Notre Dame, were hopeful to have will not happen.

Head coach Brian Kelly and Notre Dame hoped to have official visitors in June, but the dead period was extended through June 30. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

All 10 of Notre Dame’s 2021 commitments, plus prime targets such as offensive linemen Caleb Johnson and Matthew Wykoff, were expected to take their official visits the weekend of June 12-14. Hawaiian athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala had reported to BlueandGold.com that he would officially visit for the weekend of June 19-21. In April, the Notre Dame coaching staff was proactive with planning tentative June official visits, which was smart to do. It was better to plan for them in case they happen. If they didn’t and visits were allowed, then the Irish would have had to scramble and many of their top targets could have already filled their weekends. In the case that visits were shut down, Notre Dame merely had to cancel any arrangements planned, which were made on their own dime anyways, so it is not a big deal. But with the recruiting dead period extended through June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, it begs the question, “What’s next?” There has been a staggering amount of prospects making early decisions, many of whom have not even visited the school they are committing to. This would include Notre Dame with three who pledged in the past week and a half (graduate transfer cornerback Nick McCloud, plus high school seniors Jason Onye and Philip Riley at defensive end and cornerback, respectively).