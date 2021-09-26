How a schematic switched helped spark Chris Tyree's kick return touchdown

Brian Polian decided it was time. No more automatic fair catches on kick returns. Time to let returner Chris Tyree loose out there. And doing so would come with a shift in blocking scheme. Polian, Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator, told head coach Brian Kelly at halftime of the Irish’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin of his plans. Notre Dame led 10-3 after two quarters, but had gone three-and-out on three of its first six possessions. Its run game was expectedly nonexistent against a strong Wisconsin defense. Sacks were stalling drives. The Irish were searching for a spark. Polian offered a potential one: Hit Wisconsin’s kickoff coverage team in the middle of the field.

Chris Tyree scored Notre Dame's first kick return touchdown since 2016. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Notre Dame’s primary return blocking scheme to that point had been the sideline return, which is designed to create a crease between the hash marks and the sideline. Polian switched to a field return, which tries to set up a lane between the hashes. “We had been going sideline return,” Kelly said. “Just didn't have enough working room. Brian, at half, said, ‘Listen, we're going to try to go to the field. It's going to be an all-or-nothing situation.’” It wasn’t just the former. It changed the tune of the game. Tyree’s first returnable kick of the second half came not even a minute into the fourth quarter, after Wisconsin took a 13-10 lead on kicker Collin Larsh’s 27-yard field goal. He caught the ensuing kickoff at the 4-yard line, just outside the numbers, and ran toward the middle of the field. He cut behind senior receiver Matt Salerno’s block at the 30, burst past an unblocked defender at the 33 and accelerated away from the rest of Wisconsin’s return unit. “When you go to the field, you're stretching your blocking out longer,” Kelly said. “That's where you tend to see a holding or something like that. But we were able to catch a crease. And the rest, obviously, he's a very fast and talented player.”