Podcast: Why this Notre Dame football team captured Tom Zbikowski's heart

Notre Dame football is Orange Bowl bound following a 23-10 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Penn State awaits in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

With Notre Dame playing against the Nittany Lions for the first time since 2007, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited former Notre Dame safety Tom Zbikowski (2003-07) onto this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Zbikowski, the safeties coach at Brown, discussed what it means to him to see Notre Dame back in the national championship conversation, what he remembers about playing Penn State in 2007, how a coach emphasizes special teams, how to defend Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, how physical safeties make a defense better, what he thinks of Xavier Watts, how culture is instilled in a program, his respect for quarterback Riley Leonard, what head coach Marcus Freeman's aggressiveness does for the team, what he's learned as a college football coach, his most important lessons as a college athlete, his relationship with Jeff Samardzija and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:36).

