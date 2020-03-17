While many of Ian Book’s Notre Dame classmates took off to Mexico or Las Vegas for spring break, the Fighting Irish signal-caller went on a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to stay with former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels and his three kids.

"He even helped me cook," Rosenfels said. "I told him, 'one day, you're going to be in your 40s not playing quarterback anymore and you're going to be raising kids, living in the suburbs and making dinners.'"

While Book's time in Omaha provided him with an early introduction to life as a family man, his real purpose there was to use some of his time off to work out at a local facility and study film in the movie room in Rosenfels' home.