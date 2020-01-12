On Jan. 16, 2006, Notre Dame welcomed its first three early enrollees into its football program: Indiana running back James Aldridge, Texas offensive lineman Chris Stewart and Oklahoma wide receiver George West.

They are student-athletes who complete their high school academic requirements by December and can be admitted into a university that ensuing January. This provides an opportunity to work out with the football team in the winter and partake in spring drills to get a jump on the learning curve as a freshman.