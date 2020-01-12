News More News
Notre Dame's Early Enrollment Players Reach 70 In 2020

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

On Jan. 16, 2006, Notre Dame welcomed its first three early enrollees into its football program: Indiana running back James Aldridge, Texas offensive lineman Chris Stewart and Oklahoma wide receiver George West.

They are student-athletes who complete their high school academic requirements by December and can be admitted into a university that ensuing January. This provides an opportunity to work out with the football team in the winter and partake in spring drills to get a jump on the learning curve as a freshman.

Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was one of a record 10 early entrants in 2019 and immediately worked his way into the rotation.
Fourteen years later with the 2020 spring semester beginning this Monday, eight more early entrants raise the all-time total to 70. The octet is comprised of:

