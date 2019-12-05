Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Defensive Front Seven Targets
There are two weeks until Notre Dame signs its 2020 class, but the coaching staff is already ahead of the game for 2021 prospects, and the Irish have seven commitments and a highly ranked class per Rivals.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who Notre Dame's top targets are, gives a gauge on their interest and where the Irish stand with them.
We continue the Hot Board series with Notre Dame's 2021 targets along the defensive front seven.
2021 HOT BOARDS: Offensive Skill | Offensive Line
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
DEFENSIVE LINE TARGETS
Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio committed to Notre Dame in June, just a few weeks after landing an offer from the Irish. He picked Notre Dame over the likes of Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others. Rubio had a fantastic junior season, breaking his school's sack record with 18. Rubio visited Notre Dame three times this fall and is strong with his Irish pledge.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news