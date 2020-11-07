Highlights From College GameDay At Notre Dame
ESPN's College GameDay was inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday morning. Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and guest-picker Chase Claypool picked the Fighting Irish to beat Clemson, while David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit went with the Tigers.
Brian Kelly Interview On College GameDay
With this week's headgear selection, Lee Corso picks #4 Notre Dame to upset #1 Clemson.#CLEMvsND #CollegeGameday pic.twitter.com/pngegE4yyU— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 7, 2020
Lee Corso: Scrabble legend pic.twitter.com/HrupqigVmd— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020
A reminder that Corso's been perfect with his picks this season ...— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020
He picks Notre Dame to upset Clemson! ☘️
(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/5Az0BKPo9l
don't let all of this distract you, Lee Corso is undefeated this year and picked ND.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 7, 2020
WELCOME TO SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/4rPo039kId— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2020
Hyped to be the guest picker for @CollegeGameDay !! I got some sharp picks coming for y’all😁 stay tuned ☘️— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 7, 2020
Chase Claypool rocking the custom Notre Dame gear on ESPN College Game Day just a while ago. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sI8YPN17uo— Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 7, 2020
At least someone admits it ☘️ #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/Q35K1ENu1u— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020
🚨 WE HAVE A LEE CORSO HOLOGRAM FOLKS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fLnTu2GJwC— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020
The Pac-12 is back, we’ve got a top-5 matchup and more.@jasonfitz breaks it down 🍿 pic.twitter.com/y4W01Eylkm— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020
Join Us Live 15 Minutes After The Game With Former Irish Captain Mike Goolsby!
Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!
----
