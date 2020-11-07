 Highlights From College GameDay At Notre Dame: Lee Corso's Pick, Brian Kelly Interview & More
Highlights From College GameDay At Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
ESPN's College GameDay was inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday morning. Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and guest-picker Chase Claypool picked the Fighting Irish to beat Clemson, while David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit went with the Tigers.

RELATED: GameDay Central - Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Brian Kelly Interview On College GameDay

College GameDay Tweets

{{ article.author_name }}