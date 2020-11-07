ESPN's College GameDay was inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday morning. Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and guest-picker Chase Claypool picked the Fighting Irish to beat Clemson, while David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit went with the Tigers. RELATED: GameDay Central - Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Brian Kelly Interview On College GameDay

College GameDay Tweets

With this week's headgear selection, Lee Corso picks #4 Notre Dame to upset #1 Clemson.#CLEMvsND #CollegeGameday pic.twitter.com/pngegE4yyU — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 7, 2020

Lee Corso: Scrabble legend pic.twitter.com/HrupqigVmd — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

A reminder that Corso's been perfect with his picks this season ...



He picks Notre Dame to upset Clemson! ☘️



(📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/5Az0BKPo9l — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

don't let all of this distract you, Lee Corso is undefeated this year and picked ND. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 7, 2020

WELCOME TO SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/4rPo039kId — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2020

Hyped to be the guest picker for @CollegeGameDay !! I got some sharp picks coming for y’all😁 stay tuned ☘️ — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 7, 2020

Chase Claypool rocking the custom Notre Dame gear on ESPN College Game Day just a while ago. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sI8YPN17uo — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 7, 2020

🚨 WE HAVE A LEE CORSO HOLOGRAM FOLKS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fLnTu2GJwC — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

The Pac-12 is back, we’ve got a top-5 matchup and more.@jasonfitz breaks it down 🍿 pic.twitter.com/y4W01Eylkm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

Join Us Live 15 Minutes After The Game With Former Irish Captain Mike Goolsby!